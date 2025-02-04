The Gozney Tread pizza oven is giving me serious wanderlust

I’ve reviewed a lot of outdoor cooking gear over the years, but nothing has come close to the Gozney Dome S1. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever tested — a gas-fired masterpiece that replaced my BBQ during summer. There’s just nothing better than biting into freshly cooked pizza straight from your own garden oven. But there’s a catch: the Dome S1 is massive. Moving it around isn’t exactly a breeze. That’s why I’m seriously tempted by Gozney’s latest launch… the Tread.

Gozney claims the Tread is the world’s most portable pizza oven, designed for adventure. Rugged yet lightweight, it boasts features like integrated carry handles, an all-terrain stand, and a custom bag, making it perfect for everything from beach cookouts to remote campsite feasts.

I am a sucker when it comes to adventure-ready gear, so the idea of packing the Tread into the back of a Defender and cooking up a Neopolitan greatly appeals to me.

Despite its small size, it still reaches temperatures up to 500°C in just 15 minutes and can cook a 12in pizza in under 60 seconds. That’s high-performance pizza wherever your wanderlust takes you.

There’s also a clever roof rack that transforms into a prep station — ideal for slicing toppings or plating up your pizza masterpieces. And thanks to space-age insulation, it heats up fast and cools down just as quickly, which means you won’t spend ages waiting to pack it away when the adventure’s over.

Available in Off-Black and Olive, the Tread looks sleek without sacrificing durability. Built with top-quality materials, including stainless steel and cordierite stone, it’s backed by a five-year warranty.

Plus, it’s more than just a pizza oven — the massive temperature range lets you cook everything from sizzling steaks to cast-iron veggie dishes.

Priced at £499.99, the Gozney Tread is available from 11th March on Gozney’s website. It’s got me dreaming of sunsets on wild coastlines, wood-fired pizza in hand. If the Dome S1 won my heart at home, the Tread might just win it on the road.

