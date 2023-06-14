Best pizza ovens 2023: top indoor and outdoor stoves

If you’re feeling crusty about the cost of extra toppings and don’t fancy outdoor grilling, it might be time to invest in one of the best pizza ovens. From tabletop stoves to big backyard burners, these doughy roasters can transform any patio into a pizzeria. By the way, if you want to cook something other than pizza in your garden, check out Stuff’s guide to the best outdoor grills.

Whether you want a gas pizza oven for discs on demand or a wood-fired furnace for authentic Neapolitan-style slices, we’ve rounded up a range of our favourite pizza ovens in the list below. We’ve even included a few electric models that are fit for an indoor feast.

So whatever you’re dropping on top, pick up your peel and prepare for domestic pizza perfection – no moped necessary.

What is the best pizza oven?

We think the Witt Etna Rotante (buy now) is the best pizza oven for most people. The large, modern pizza oven is perfect for entertaining and comes with an innovative rotating stone which ensures even crispiness on all edges.

Other pizza oven recommendations

Best compact pizza oven: Cozze Pizza Oven Electric 13in (buy now)

Short on space? This compact pizza oven from Cozze is for you. Despite its small dimensions, it can still cook a 13in pizza and electric power means it can be used inside.

Can’t decide between gas and coal? This pizza oven from Ooni can run on both! Plus, this large model can cook pizzas as big as 16in.

If you really want to impress your friends, you need the Gozney Dome. This stylish pizza oven is a beast at 58kg, with a colourful ceramic shell to keep the heat in.

For pizzas on the go, we’d recommend the Gozney Roccbox. This teeny oven features folding legs, a detachable burner, and a silicone jacket to prevent burnt fingertips.

This electric pizza oven allows for precise control. Select a style and its sensors will automatically set its toasting power, or go manual for full control.

How to choose the best pizza oven

Temperatures: It takes high temps to crisp a doughy disc. Luckily, most roasters can hit a toasty 500°C. Impatient for pizza? The speediest stoves reach peak heat within 15 minutes, then stone-bake your base in less than 90 seconds.

Cooking swift and smoky, wood-fired ovens produce deliciously earthy pizza. But if you’re low on logs, gas and electric stoves give you precise temperature control with fewer fumes to annoy the neighbours. Size: Size isn’t everything, unless your mates get their mitts on your Hawaiian masterpiece. Every oven in our guide can handle standard 12in circles, while the biggest will dish up 16in sharers fit for a 10-slice pizza party.

The best pizza ovens you can buy today:

1. Witt Etna Rotante

Spin pizza competitively and you can win prizes. Spin it with this sci-fi oven and your reward is a perfect 16-incher. Instead of throwing dough, its stone rotates for even heating. A U-shaped back burner creates a wall of flame, while a booster beneath consistently cooks the base. The latter also cuts warm-up time to 15 minutes, for turnarounds that get straight to the taste.

2. Cozze Pizza Oven Electric 13in

A microwave might be fine for reheating last night’s leftover slices, but it takes a different grill to fire a Hawaiian from fresh. This all-electric envelope roasts your dough using Watts alone. Styled like a Stormtrooper’s stove, the solid stone inside can dish up 13in discs. And because there’s no open flame, it’s good for balcony barbies with the battalion.

3. Ooni Karu 16

Mozzarella melting. Tomatoes roasting. Leopard spots forming on the crust. Half the joy of homemade pizza is witnessing its delicious transformation. Want an oven you can ogle? This chimneyed looker comes fronted by a full glass door, for peak visibility without leaking heat. A digital thermometer builds anticipation with a real-time readout, as 16in pizzas are seared in 60 seconds. Feed it with wood or charcoal, or opt for the gas burner if your enjoyment doesn’t extend to emptying embers.

4. Gozney Dome

Like your pizza overloaded? Good with wood or gas, this outdoor oven is stuffed to the crust. A beast at 58kg, its ceramic shell shields against the elements, while insulation helps it hit 500°C faster. Track temps with the built-in probe and thermo, then tweak the heat with the airflow dial. A dock adds the option of pellet and smoker accessories, while a steam injector puts bread on the table.

5. Gozney Roccbox

You don’t need delivery when the whole parlour is portable. With folding legs and a detachable burner, this dinky dome fires fresh pizza wherever there’s fuel. Cook with gas or swap in the optional wood burner. A built-in thermometer tells you when temps have hit 500°C, while a silicone jacket prevents burnt fingertips – at least until you grab a slice.

5. Sage The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo

Temperature management is a culinary art form. Want perfect pizza without the burnt learning curve? Using electric heaters above and below, this countertop cooker emulates a classic brick oven with digital efficiency. New York or Neapolitan, select a style and its sensors will reactively target its toasting power to order – or go manual for full control of base, crust and topping.

6. Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

If your local joint won’t make a baked bean pizza, it might be time to go solo. Stoked with sticks or hooked up to an optional gas burner, this stainless stove makes it a cinch to singe custom combos. Vents beneath keep warm air moving, while a panoramic opening allows easy access to your latest creation. Like that sushi stuffed crust you keep dreaming about.

7. Alfa Moderno Portable

Calling a 35kg oven portable is like describing an 18in deep pan as a light snack. Still, moved from boot to bench between two, this powder-coated dome lets you prep proper Italian fare alfresco. Built like a Neapolitan sauna, its HeatKeeper bricks hold warmth to evenly bake the base, while its chimney flue circulates hot air for perfectly toasted toppings.

8. DeliVita Wood-Fired Oven

Tuscany’s not known for its Yorkshire pudding, but the combo works in reverse: inspired by Italy’s greatest export, DeliVita crafts its artisanal ovens in God’s Own Country. Shaped like an igloo and shipped in eight shades of glossy clay, each efficient furnace wood-fires your food at 550°C – whether you’re roasting pizza Romana or giving your Sunday puds the tandoor treatment.

Check out Stuff’s guide to the best smokers for sumptuous smokey feasts.