The McLaren Artura is the most engaging hybrid I’ve ever driven

Hybrid and electric cars are typically weighed down – literally and figuratively – by the heft of their batteries and the unspoken assumption that they’re dull to drive. But the McLaren Artura Spider obliterates that stereotype.

As McLaren’s first-ever High-Performance Hybrid convertible, this supercar defies convention, blending electrification with thrilling performance in a way that’s genuinely exhilarating.

I picked one up from the McLaren Technology Centre for a weekend, and let me tell you, it was an unforgettable experience.

First impressions

The Artura Spider I drove came in McLaren’s 60th Anniversary Heritage Paint, a dazzling Indy Orange that commanded attention wherever I went. Kids pointed, adults gawped, and one person rolled down their window trying to snap a picture.

The Spider’s sleek lines and signature dihedral doors scream supercar, but its aerodynamic detailing – like air intakes and the retractable hard-top – highlight McLaren’s meticulous engineering.

That retractable roof is a stroke of genius. It’s a one-piece hard-top that folds away in just 11 seconds, even while cruising at speeds of up to 31 mph. Roof down, the sensory experience goes to another level. The redesigned exhaust pipes sing a ferocious tune, and the open air lets you fully appreciate the Artura’s refined soundtrack.

Hybrid power

Under the hood (or rather, behind the driver) the Artura Spider packs a re-engineered 3.0-litre V6 engine paired with an electric motor. Together, they deliver a whopping 700 PS (690 bhp) and 531 lb ft of torque.

This hybrid powertrain isn’t just about stats; it’s about immediacy. The electric motor ensures instant torque, making throttle response razor-sharp, while the V6 delivers a crescendo of power as the revs climb to 8,500 rpm.

The Artura Spider accelerates like few cars I’ve driven. Zero to 62 mph takes just three seconds, while 124 mph flashes by in 8.4 seconds. With a top speed of 205 mph, this is a hybrid that laughs in the face of “eco-box” clichés.

Lighter, sharper, faster

Hybrids are often criticised for their weight, but McLaren’s obsessive focus on lightweight engineering shines in the Artura Spider. It tips the scales at 1457 kg dry, making it the lightest convertible in its class. This is thanks to McLaren’s Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), a monocoque design that’s as strong as it is light. Even with the convertible’s roof mechanism, it’s only 62 kg heavier than the coupe.

On the road, this translates to exceptional agility. The new powertrain mounts and Proactive Damping Control system make the Spider feel alive, reacting instantly to changes in road surfaces or driver input. Whether carving through country roads or blasting down a straight, the Artura Spider is precise and composed, with just enough playfulness to keep things thrilling.

Driving the Artura Spider is a multi-sensory experience. The steering is unfiltered perfection, communicating every nuance of the tarmac beneath you.

Gear shifts, now 25% faster thanks to revised transmission calibration, are almost telepathic. And then there’s the handling. The mid-engine layout, rear-wheel drive, and a finely tuned suspension system deliver incredible balance and grip, even in the tightest corners.

The hybrid nature of the car shines in urban settings too. The Artura can cruise in near-silence on electric power alone, covering up to 21 miles on a full charge. It’s very useful when you want to leave your drive without waking the neighbours.

Technology

Inside, the Artura Spider blends luxury and focus. The steering wheel is gloriously free of buttons, with key controls like manual gear shifts and dynamic modes accessible without taking your hands off the wheel.

The HD infotainment system is crisp, intuitive, and user-friendly, featuring Apple CarPlay and wireless charging. Its compact size, and non-intrusive design ensure easy operation while keeping your focus on the road.

Driver-assistance features like Blindspot Monitoring and Cross-Traffic Detection are available, but this is a car that rewards attention. With settings like Variable Drift Control and three handling modes (Comfort, Sport, Track), the Artura encourages you to fully engage with the road.

The verdict

The McLaren Artura Spider redefines what a hybrid can be. It’s fast, agile, and downright exhilarating to drive, all while offering the benefits of electrification. Over my weekend with the car, I never stopped smiling – whether I was unleashing its power on an empty road, cruising through town in electric silence, or simply looking at it after parking up.

Hybrids may have a reputation for being boring, but the Artura Spider proves they can be electrifying in every sense of the word. This isn’t just the most engaging hybrid I’ve driven; it’s one of the most exciting cars, period.

