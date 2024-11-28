The cheapest GoPro just recieved a big price cut for Black Friday

Whether you’re into extreme sports or simply want a first-person view for vlogging, there’s never been a better time to pick up a GoPro Hero 10 Black. This rugged recorder is now available at its lowest price ever, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Prices had already dropped a fair bit from launch: when we tested it, the Hero 10 Black would set you back $450 in the US or £449 in the UK. Before the latest Black Friday sales kicked off, it was retailing for around £250. But for the next few days, you can get the GoPro Hero 10 for $199 in the US and for £219 in the UK.

After some adventurous testing, we gave the GoPro Hero 10 a five-star review at launch back in 2021. Its form factor remained as pocket-friendly as previous efforts, but a beefier processor helped make its touchscreen interface responsive and lag-free, while an improved app made creative editing easier.

Sure, GoPro has come out with a few new generations of Hero since then, but the 10 Black is still able to shoot brilliantly crisp 5.3K footage at up to 60fps. Slow-mo fans can also capture 4K video at a silky smooth 120fps.

Add enhanced horizon-levelling and HyperSmooth 4.0 into the mix and the Hero 10 Black is still a great choice for budding filmmakers or social media stars.

The Hero 10 Black plays nicely with GoPro’s extensive selection of accessories and mods, too.

It’s the oldest GoPro we’d recommend buying, making this one of the most affordable ways into the GoPro ecosystem. It’s also cheaper than any of DJI’s recent Osmo Action cameras, making this the best action cam bargain right now.

Is this actually a good deal?

Absolutely, this is a fantastic deal. At launch, the GoPro Hero 10 Black was priced at $379/£379 with a GoPro Subscription, and even non-members were looking at spending about £100 more. Over time, the price settled around $250 (checked using third-party services), but this Black Friday offer slashes it down to just $199 in the US or £219 in the UK.

That’s a significant saving for a camera still brimming with high-performance features like 5.3K video, HyperSmooth stabilisation, and waterproof durability. If you’ve been holding out for an affordable action cam upgrade, now is the time to jump in.

