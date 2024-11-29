The GoPro Hero 13 just dropped to its lowest price since launch

It’s not every day you see a top-tier gadget drop to its lowest price since launch, but it’s Black Friday and here we are. The GoPro Hero 13 Black is a darling of adventurers, content creators, and action junkies alike.

Now, the GoPro Hero 13 is just $340 in the US, down from $400. Over in the UK, it’s yours for £319, a hefty drop from its £400 launch price.

If you’re out of the loop, the Hero 13 Black is GoPro’s latest powerhouse. Its claim to fame? Swappable lenses that can turn your footage into anything from ultra-wide action-packed reels to macro-level marvels. The Hero 13 knows exactly which lens you’ve attached, optimising settings like a cinematographer in your pocket.

Oh, and that new magnetic latch system? A lifesaver when seconds count, whether you’re mid-bungee or dashing to mount it on your bike before the light turns perfect.

Battery anxiety? Not anymore. The Hero 13 sports a beefed-up battery to keep you rolling. Add built-in GPS tracking, performance overlays, and GoPro’s legendary ruggedness, and you’re set for anything from cliff jumps to casual beach days.

For the minimalists out there, the smaller, budget-friendly Hero model isn’t just adorable at 86 grams—it’s surprisingly mighty. Waterproof, compact, and effortlessly capable of shooting in ultra-high 4K, it’s perfect for those who want simplicity without skimping on quality.

At these prices, it’s hard to argue against picking one up. Whether you’re gearing up for the slopes, summer festivals, or even TikTok stardom, there’s never been a better time to grab the Hero 13 Black or its plucky little sibling. But hurry—deals like this don’t tend to hang around long.

Is this actually a good deal?

Absolutely. At $340 in the US and £319 in the UK, the GoPro Hero 13 Black is at its lowest price since launch, making it a steal for adventurers and creators alike. Considering its swappable lenses, improved battery life, and GPS tracking features, it’s a powerhouse at a reduced cost.

If you’re looking to spend even less, you could opt for the GoPro Hero 10, which is the cheapest GoPro you can currently buy.

