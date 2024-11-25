Best iPad Black Friday deals: how to get $100 off a new iPad
Take a bite out of these bargains
Apple doesn’t do Black Friday sales in the traditional sense. Sure, if you shop on the Apple Store website before December 2nd you’ll get gift cards worth up to $200/£160 each depending on what you buy – but look elsewhere and you’ll find even better bargains, including up to £450 off certain iPad models.
- Apple iPad Pro (11in, M4, 128GB) save $100 – was $999, now $899 from Best Buy USA
- Apple iPad Pro (11in, M2, 512GB), save £450 – was £1199, now £749 from Box
- Apple iPad Air (11in, M2, 128GB) save $100 – was $599, now $499 from Amazon USA
- Apple iPad Air (11in, M2, 128GB) save £40 – was £600, now £560 from Amazon UK
- Apple iPad 10th gen (64GB), save $60 – was $349, now $279 from Amazon USA
- Apple iPad 10th gen (64GB), save £30 – was £319, now £289 from Argos
US customers looking for the latest and greatest should head to Best Buy, where you can get $100 off the latest M4-generation iPad Pro (or $150 if you’re a Best Buy Plus member). That makes it about as cheap as you’ll find without shopping second-hand this holiday season. UK shoppers, meanwhile, will benefit most by shopping for the previous-gen M2 model: online retailer Box has slashed the price of the 512GB version down by a whopping £450.
Apple iPad Pro (11in, M2) | was £1199 | now £749 | save £440 at Box
There might be a new model doing the rounds now, but the M2-powered iPad Pro still has more power than most people are going to need. It’s an ideal laptop alternative, with a gorgeous screen, long battery life and superb software.
The iPad Pro is as good as it gets in Apple’s tablet world, with the best performance, best displays and most extensive accessory support. Whether you’re wanting to sketch and take notes with an Apple Pencil Pro, edit 4K videos, create music or generate digital art, no iPad does it better.
We think the 11in model is the sweet spot, being small enough to hold one-handed yet not sacrificing any power versus the larger 13in version. The M2 chipset is undeniably quick, and still holds up well today, though the M4 in the newer edition is even faster still. Both will demolish just about any app available in the iPadOS app store.
We gave both versions of the iPad Pro a full five stars, while the M4 version walked away with an Editor’s Choice award. The M2 model earned praise for its laptop-besting performance, beautiful display and extensive storage options; the M4 version’s weight loss and switch to OLED visuals impressed us even more.
Save $100/40 on the Apple iPad Air (11in, M2, 128GB)
A much more powerful M2 chipset, on-board Apple Intelligence and Magic Pencil Pro support are just a few reasons to pick up an iPad Air over the cheaper iPad 10th-gen. Its 11in Liquid Retina display also has P3 wide colour and an anti-reflective coating, which gives photos and videos an extra punch of vibrance even when you’re in direct sunlight.
12MP cameras handle 4K filming at the rear and video calling up front, while the more subdued colour options give it a more professional feel than the vanilla iPad. One would have set you back $599 in the US pre-Black Friday, but now you pay just $499 from Amazon. UK shoppers would’ve paid £599 before, but now Amazon has lowered that price to £560 – a healthy £40 discount.
Save $60/£30 on the Apple iPad 10th-gen
The recently refreshed iPad Mini 7th-gen might be the true starting point of the iPad line-up, but its size isn’t for everyone. Better to look at the 10th-gen iPad and its 10.9in display, which has so much more room for activities. It’s available in a bunch of bold colours, plays nicely with keyboard accessories and has a magnetic attachment point for an Apple Pencil, so it’s just as productivity-friendly as the more expensive alternatives.
64GB might not be a huge amount of storage, but that won’t be a big deal if you stream your music and movies rather than save them onto your device. And with Apple Photos cloud syncing, your camera library shouldn’t fill it up either. An A14 Bionic chip is still perfectly potent for most apps and games, too.
In the US Amazon has knocked $60 off the RRP, bringing it down to $279 – though at the time of writing there was also a $29 coupon bringing it down to $250, making it a real steal. The UK hasn’t seen quite such a big drop, but Argos has still taken £30 off the retail price, making the one-time £319 tablet just £289.
Black Friday 2024 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around. Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)
