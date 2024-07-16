Apple’s AirPods Max are up to $155 off in this epic Prime Day deal

It’s rare to see really good Apple deals break cover, even when major online shopping events like Prime Day are here – but that’s exactly what’s happening now.

Right now, you can save big on Apple’s AirPods Max wireless headphones, with the top-notch cans with $155/£50 off as Amazon holds its annual Prime Day madness. You can get AirPods Max for $395 in the US, which is a huge $155 discount. It’s not quite as cheap in the UK, but still discounted. You can get AirPods Max for £449 in the UK.

It’s a discount of nearly 30% on a truly great product, with these particular over-ear headphones normally selling for $549/£549. We gave them an almost perfect four star score in our AirPods Max review. So, rest assured this isn’t just a great deal, it’s a great bit of kit as well.

The AirPods Max are Apple’s premium over-ear Bluetooth headphones. It features ear cups made of metal and a super comfortable mesh headband. They come with noise cancellation, banging audio quality, Apple’s easy paring, and over 20 hours of playback battery life.

This isn’t some dodgy deal from a gray market retailer or in refurbished or pre-owned condition. It’s a genuine, bona fide listing from Amazon itself on the brand new, unopened article. As well as the super cheap AirPods Max price, you won’t have to wait long before you get to listen to your new Apple headphones, either. They’re eligible for fast-tracked Prime delivery and will arrive in a day or two, depending on where you live.

We’ve price-checked this deal against other major UK retailers and can confirm that Amazon was offering the best AirPods Max deal at the time of writing. Some other retailers might have them discounted at the moment, but they’re still more expensive. You could always argue for a price match, but it seems like a lot of effort when Amazon will get them to you so fast.

