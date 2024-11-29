This Xbox Black Friday deal is too good not to buy

Powerful, top-tier graphics and with hundreds of amazing games to play, the Xbox Series S is one of the best gaming consoles money can buy. Now, it takes even less money to get your hands on one this Black Friday.

For a limited time, the Xbox Series S is available for $249 from Amazon US or £200 from Amazon UK.

Over on the Microsoft Store, it’s available for $249.99 or £210 – which is still 20% off. This deal applies to the 512GB console, but makes the already affordable machine even more of a steal. In fact, it might be the cheapest I’ve seen it in the three years the console has been on sale.

The Xbox Series S stands out as an affordable yet genuinely next-gen console. Even though it’s smaller and less powerful than its sibling, the Series X, it offers a sharp, fast, and refined gaming experience that shouldn’t be overlooked. We’ve found ourselves frequently using this little powerhouse, despite having access to the beefier Series X. There are some compromises—like a 512GB SSD that fills up quickly and visuals that fall short of true 4K—but overall, it’s an excellent option for most gamers, especially when combined with Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass is truly a game-changer. With access to over 100 titles, including big franchises and indie gems, we get exceptional value without breaking the bank. The Series S performs impressively with fast load times and features like Quick Resume, making gameplay smooth and efficient. Although it doesn’t deliver the ultimate 4K experience, it still handles 1440p at 60fps well, and with optimized updates for games, the visual quality can be quite impressive.

Its compact design and lighter weight make it ideal for smaller spaces, and Microsoft’s attention to user experience with a refined interface and seamless Xbox app integration further enhance the appeal. For those who prioritize affordability and convenience without missing out on key next-gen features, the Xbox Series S is arguably the best deal in gaming.

Elsewhere, you can score 20% off selected Xbox controllers. This includes the Sky Cipher and Ghost Cipher options. Some game titles are up to 55% off, or you can try the PC Game Pass for 14 days for just $1/£1.

