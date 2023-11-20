This Black Friday deal is so good I’m buying a 55in 4K TV that I don’t want or need

Conventional Black Friday wisdom is that you shouldn’t get sucked in by the deals – only buy things that you actually want and need. It’s the first thing I usually tell people when they ask me whether buying something on Black Friday is worth it. Well, I’m about to break this rule…

You see, Amazon has discounted its 55in 4K smart Fire TV from £549.99 to £149.99 – that’s a massive saving of 73-percent!

That’s a lot of screen size for not very much money. In fact, the price is so good that it’s persuaded me to buy one, even though I don’t need a new television. I figure it can go into the spare bedroom, or maybe my office.

Now, it’s worth noting this deal is by invitation only and available in limited quantities only to Prime Members. Amazon claims it will not be able to grant all requests, but if you’re after a new television, then it’s certainly worth registering your interest.

The Fire TV 4 Series is a 4K LCD TV which supports HDR 10 and HLG HDR as well as Dolby Digital Plus audio.

It comes with Fire TV baked in, which means you can open apps, games and streaming services without needing to plug in an extra dongle.

Of course, the 4 Series TV also has Alexa smarts and there’s an Alexa voice remote included as with all Fire TVs.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech