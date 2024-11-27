These Shokz bone conduction earphones are my Black Friday fitness tip

Runners, cyclists and other fitness freaks should be first in line for the healthy discounts on Shokz bone conduction earphones available during the Black Friday sales season.

The clever wireless earphones come in a bunch of different form factors, but all send sounds directly to your inner ear, leaving your ear canals unblocked so you can always hear the outside world. It’s a potentially lifesaving feature – and right now can be had at up to 32% off.

The highlight has to be the best-selling Shokz OpenRun Pro, which as the name suggests is aimed at pavement pounders and treadmill troublers – but cyclists and other outdoor athletes should also check it out. The IP55 water resistance rating means it won’t complain if you get caught in the rain or take ’em for a particularly sweaty workout.

They are good for around ten hours of battery life, and should manage an hour and a half of playback from just ten minutes on charge.

Shokz OpenRun Pro | was £160 | now £109 | save £51 at Amazon Neckband headphones built with safety as well as sound in mind. Bone conduction tech keeps your ear holes clear, so you can still hear your surroundings while working out. The OpenRun Pro has great battery life and are comfortable for long-distance exercise, too. Buy Now

Shokz has used its 9th-generation bone conduction tech here, which promises better bass and superior overall sound quality than previous versions. The light weight and skinny neckband strap means you won’t feel them after a long run, and they won’t rub your neckline either.

There might be a newer generation model doing the rounds now, but this is still a great buy at the reduced price. The Black Friday price also matches previous sale period discounts, so if you’ve held of buying before now might be the time.

Shokz OpenFit, save $55/£54

Not everyone likes neckband-style headphones, but that doesn’t mean bone conduction is off the table. Shokz has a true wireless alternative that still hangs onto your ears like a limpet, so you don’t have to worry about them falling off while you’re at a full sprint. The OpenFit are sweat resistant, have balanced rubber ear hooks that major on comfort, and can keep the tunes pumping for seven hours at a time.

Add in the compact wireless charging case and you could see a giant 28 hours of playback between trips to a power socket, which makes it ideal for weekends away or endurance training.

Shokz OpenSwim Pro, save $20/£34

If you’re all about the swimming pool rather than the gym or outdoor exercise, Shokz has you covered with the OpenSwim Pro. These fully waterproof earphones use the same bone conducting tech, but are IP68 waterproof for submersion down to 2m. They’ve got 32GB of built-in storage for songs, so you can leave your phone in your locker (these are a solo effort, with no built-in Bluetooth – they’ll only play files saved directly onto its internal memory). Expect nine hours of playback per charge – or longer than any sane person is going to spend swimming lengths.

The Shokz OpenSwim typically costs $180/£170, but they’re currently available for just $160/£135.

