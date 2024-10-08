Our pick of the best fitness gifts for Christmas 2024

Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo

Xiaomi’s lightweight earbuds provide a secure ear-hooking fit for intense workouts, while providing ambient awareness courtesy of their open nature. With surprisingly impressive sound leakage reduction and customisable settings via the Xiaomi Earbuds app, they deliver rich sound without isolating you from your surroundings. Their smart touch controls and long battery life make them ideal for extended training sessions, while a flexible design with soft-touch coating ensures a comfortable fit without any trial-and-error hoop jumping. With a battery life that lasts all day and dual mics for crisp, clear calls, they’re as much at home in the gym as they are in the office. Though they won’t do much to block out spoilers from that show you’ve yet to finish.

Adidas Terrex Agravic 3

Featuring a breathable upper, Lightstrike cushioning, and Continental Rubber outsole, Adidas’ versatile, hardy kicks will let you hit the trails with confidence, not to mention, style. Offering comfort, stability, and reliable grip in all conditions, they’re perfect for daily trail runs, letting you traverse the natural obstacles of nature while feeling good about the fact that they’re also made with 20% recycled materials.

Amazfit Active

This stylish (and admittedly somewhat obviously Apple-inspired) smartwatch combines AI-powered training guidance with comprehensive health monitoring. Featuring a vibrant AMOLED display, 14-day battery life, and accurate GPS tracking for various outdoor pursuits, it’s an ideal choice for style-conscious fitness enthusiasts. The integration with Wild.AI also offers personalised insights into women’s health throughout various life stages, which is a unique and welcome USP.

Ventete aH-1

Revolutionise your commute (while turning design-appreciating heads in the process) with this inflatable bike helmet. Collapsing to just 10% of its size, it inflates in 30 seconds using a rechargeable pump, letting you save a bunch of precious bag space when not in use. The pneumatic structure claims better impact absorption and ventilation than traditional foam helmets, offering a unique blend of safety and convenience.

Pininfarina Sintesi Hybrid

This hybrid watch merges classic style with smart technology in a devilishly effective way. Featuring a stainless steel case and traditional hands, it discreetly tracks health metrics and delivers notifications — all without screaming “I’M A SMARTWATCH LOOK AT ME.” An ideal choice for those discerning exercise fans who want fitness-tracking smarts without sacrificing the traditional elegance and charm of a regular timepiece.

Coros Dura

Coros’ sleek, black bike computer boasts an incredible 120-hour battery life, thanks to its rather impressive solar charging wizardry. Rammed with all manner of sensors and featuring a 2.7in colour touchscreen, it also has Google Maps-powered turn-by-turn GPS, and plays nice with various popular apps including Strava, Ride with GPS, and Komoot. And thanks to offline map functionality, you’ll never get lost again.

Zwift Ride

Sure, road cycling has things like “fresh air” and “the beauty of nature”, but it also has angry drivers, rain, and hand-numbing cold. Transition to a premium indoor cycling experience with Zwift’s smart bike instead, and avoid all the drama. Featuring adjustable components, virtual gear shifting, and integration with the Zwift app, it offers a realistic riding experience from the comfort and safety of home.

Shokz OpenSwim Pro

These bone-conduction headphones offer both Bluetooth and MP3 functionality for swimmers who can’t hit their PRs without listening to some angry angst-fuelled metal. Also suitable for land and workouts (aka, running), they have an IP68 rating to fend off the wet stuff, an open-ear design for safety, and surprisingly vivid sound quality, given their nature. An obviously ideal choice for triathletes and shape-shifting mermaids.

Nurosym

This extremely clever-yet-compact wearable neuromodulation device aims to reduce stress and improve various health issues by stimulating the vagus nerve. Backed by proven clinical studies, it’s a non-invasive approach to potentially addressing fatigue, sleep problems, and other health concerns, with more than three million satisfied patient sessions to prove it. Bioelectric medicine. It’s the future, and it’s oh-so-practical.

Vitruvian Trainer+

Sure, you could waste hours every week waiting your turn for the squat rack, or you could ditch your fellow gym-goers for a premium private workout at home. Offering up to 200kg of resistance in a compact design, this brilliantly clever cable-resistance platform adapts to your performance in real time. With a companion app for guided workouts, it’s a complete gym solution for home use.