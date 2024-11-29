This Bowers & Wilkins PX8 deal makes these luxury headphones a genuine bargain

Audiophiles, take note: the Bowers & Wilkins PX8, some of the most luxurious headphones on the market, are now on sale at prices that make them even harder to resist.

In the US, the Bowers & Wilkins PX8 are discounted to $479 (down from $699), while in the UK, they’re available for £399 (down from £599). That’s a significant drop for headphones that combine stunning design with exceptional audio performance.

Launched to great acclaim, the PX8 was described in our 4-star review as “hands down the best Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones.”

Built using premium materials like Nappa leather and diamond-cut aluminium, they’re unapologetically high-end. We noted that these headphones “ooze luxury” while delivering “nuanced sound with exceptional detail.”

The PX8 also features carbon dome drivers—technology borrowed from B&W’s top-tier 700 Series loudspeakers—which ensures a detailed and balanced soundstage.

The PX8 also excels in practical features, with 30 hours of battery life, quick charging, and Bluetooth 5.2 for stable connectivity. While they lack a 3.5mm port, a USB-C to 3.5mm cable is included for wired listening. However, bear in mind that the headphones won’t work if the battery runs out – a minor drawback for an otherwise stellar package.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your headphones or treat yourself to a true luxury experience, this is the perfect opportunity to grab the PX8 at a fantastic price. With discounts this deep, it’s hard to imagine a better time to invest in these high-end cans.

Is this actually a good deal?

Absolutely. At £399, the Bowers & Wilkins PX8 is at its lowest price since launch, according to third-party price tracking data. Historically, these luxurious headphones have hovered around £599, occasionally dipping to £470, but never this low. This discount represents a rare opportunity to own some of the finest wireless headphones on the market for a fraction of their usual cost.

For anyone who’s been eyeing these high-end cans, this deal is as good as it gets. The PX8 rarely goes on sale, and at this price, they’re a steal for audiophiles and style-conscious listeners alike.

