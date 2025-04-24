Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 could beat Sony and Bose to be 2025’s premium noise-cancelling headphone champ

Hot StuffNewsAudioAudioHeadphonesBowers and Wilkins
News, Audio

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 could beat Sony and Bose to be 2025’s premium noise-cancelling headphone champ

The PX7 S3 could be the headphone benchmark in the sub-premium price range - but the PX8 S2 are also coming further up the range this year

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham
Bowers and Wilkins PX7 S3

Bowers & Wilkins has completely reworked its PX7 series noise cancelling headphones.

And I think the PX7 S3 could be the headphones to beat in this sub-premium price range – which is £399/429 Euros. The headphones will launch in the US (we’d expect for $399) but the tariffs situation has meant the release there has been delayed.

They’re available from today everywhere else in three finishes: Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue and Canvas White.

I can let you into a little secret – they sound absolutely fantastic. I’ll be publishing my full review very soon after I’ve had just a little more time with the release version of Bowers’ Music app that accompanies the headphones (out today) but I’m not stepping too out of line by saying they’re set to score well.

The active noise cancellation (ANC) has also been significantly improved this time around as well (the headphones boast an eight mic array).

Bowers and Wilkins PX7 S3
Bowers and Wilkins PX7 S3

What’s more, the PX7 S3 won’t even be the best headphones coming from Bowers & Wilkins this year, with the PX8 S2 set to raise the bar even higher later this year, probably in August/September.

Although the PX7 S3 looks very similar to Bowers’ previous high-end headphones – PX7, PX7 S2 and PX7 S2e – they have been quite significantly redesigned this time around, not least with a more compact design based around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon S7 Sound Gen 1 chipset which supports aptX Adaptive 24bit/96kHz and can support aptX Lossless from compatible Snapdragon Sound devices.

Bowers and Wilkins PX7 S3
Bowers and Wilkins PX7 S3
Bowers and Wilkins PX7 S3

Bluetooth LE (including Auracast) and spatial audio support is coming in software updates later on (presumably once the PX8 S2 has launched).

Battery life is set at 30 hours with ANC on which is so-so these days, but you can get around 7 hours of use out of them with a 15 minute fast charge.

Bowers & Wilkins also says the PX7 S3’s cushions and headband are replaceable, though this work needs to be done by trained service engineers rather than being something the end user can do.

Profile image of Dan Grabham Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief

About

Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website.  Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio.

Areas of expertise

Computing, mobile, audio, smart home