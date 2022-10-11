Score up to £75 off Tado smart thermostats with Prime deals

With winter fast approaching (although it feels like it’s already here), many of us are looking to upgrade our heating systems. Tado is a popular choice for smart heating, if somewhat of a new kid on the block. Adding smarts to your central heating and money-saving features, the Tado system got five out of five stars in our review. And Tado products are up for some big savings in the Prime Early Access Sale.

With big savings across Tado’s range of products, you can score up to £75 in Amazon’s savings event. The brand’s Wireless Smart Thermostat Starter Kit is £75 off from £205, at £130 on Amazon UK. Or, you could opt for the Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit, down by £27 from £180, to £153. And if you’re looking for the full experience, the Smart Radiator Thermostat Starter Kit Duo is £30 off from £200, at £170. That’s enough to make you sweat! If you’re keen to grab Tado’s deals, take advantage of the deals before they expire at 23:59 on 12 October.

Tado’s smart thermostat kits allow you to control your heating anytime and from anywhere, using the companion app or your favourite home assistant. With smart features like zone controls and geofencing, it really cranks up the heat on your home solution. The clever tech is simple to set up, with easy self-installation within half an hour (we know, we’ve tried). What’s more, Tado reckons it can save you up to 22% on your heating bills.

It’s not just the starter kits up for savings, either. If you’re already dabbling with Tado’s smart heating tech, you can nab some accessories at bargain prices as well. The 3x Smart Radiator Thermostat Pack is down to £170, which is £30 off the RRP of £200. The radiator add-ons help you control specific radiators in your home, for even greater flexibility. You can also nab the Wired Thermostat on its own for £102, £18 off the £120 retail ticket.

Running on 11 and 12 October 2022, the Prime Early Access event is a warm-up for Amazon’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The offers are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need a subscription to claim the savings. Not signed up? If you haven’t had a Prime trial in the last 12 months, you can take advantage of a 30-day free introduction here, with all the benefits.