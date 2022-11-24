Logitech gaming gear has some great Black Friday discounts

It might not be all in on RGB lighting like a lot of brands, but that doesn’t mean Logitech doesn’t know a thing or two about gaming gear. It’s a go-to name for esports pros, and has been championing low-latency wireless for years. If you’re thinking of giving your PC setup an overhaul in time for Black Friday, be sure to check out some of the discounts below – like a generous £60 off the ever-popular G Pro wireless mouse.

The G Pro Wireless uses Logitech’s renowned Hero 25K optical sensor, which can be cranked all the way up to 25,600 DPI for twitch shooting of the highest order. The ambidextrous rodent has eight programmable buttons, works with the included Lightspeed wireless dongle as well as over a wired USB connection, and is compatible with the firm’s Powerplay wireless charging mousemat. It’s on sale for £50, a 58% reduction from its £120 retail price.

If you’re all about featherweight peripherals, you should look to the Pro X Superlight instead. It’s more of the same, with an identical sensor and battery good for up to 70 hours of constant play, but tips the scales at a scant 63g. This is the first time Logitech has officially dropped the price of its flagship mouse, meaning you can pick one up for £95 (a £25 saving) until the Black Friday sales end.

Moving on to keyboards, the excellent G915 ticks a lot of boxes. It’s mechanical, with slimline switches that sit flatter than traditional ‘boards. It’s wireless, with a battery that should last over 30 hours between charges. And naturally the whole thing is RGB illuminated. You can grab one right now for £160 – a £70 discount from its full retail price. The more compact tenkeyless version is also on sale for Black Friday, at £125 – a huge £95 saving from retail.

Wired gamers might want to look at the G Pro TKL keyboard, which has a more traditional, full-height switch and keycap combo – but still ditches the numberpad to take up less space on your desk. You can customise the RGB backlighting and detach the USB cable for easy transport. It would usually set you back £120, but right now it’s available for £80 – a £40 saving.

On the audio side, the Pro X headset remains one of Logitech’s top picks. It uses the same Lightspeed wireless tech as the firm’s other gear for zero-latency listening, and 50-mm dynamic drivers to deliver powerful sound. The built-in boom mic has Blue Voice filtering tech to cut down on background chatter, and the battery should be good for 20 hours of play between top-ups. There’s a £71 discount for Black Friday, meaning you can pick one up for £149.

At the more affordable end of the spectrum is the second-gen Astro A10. Logitech’s sub-brand is known for sensibly-priced audio, and the A10 is no exception: this wired headset has a head-turning design, a flip-to-mute microphone and in-line volume controls. It’ll play nicely with your PS5, or there’s an Xbox-friendly alternative for the same price. At £45, you’ll be saving a tenner over the usual retail price.

Finally, sim racers in need of a new wheel for their rig should head for the Logitech G29 and G290. The former is for PlayStation, the latter for Xbox, but both include a force feedback steering wheel with paddle shifters, adjustable floor pedals and a 900-degree lock-to-lock rotation for a realistic driving experience. Each can be had for £199 for the duration of the Black Friday sale – a £150 saving from the full retail price.

