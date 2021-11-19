Amazon Black Friday Deals 2021: The best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle and more
Black Friday Week is here and Amazon have some cracking deals for gadget geeks everywhere!
Amazon UK’s Black Friday deals have been dropping for the last few days and will go on until the end of Cyber Monday 29 November with new deals every day.
Naturally, with so many deals becoming available over the next two weeks, we’re confident there will be something for everyone!
There will be hundreds of deals dropping each day and it’s easy to get lost in all of it. Luckily, we’re pretty good at sniffing out good gadget and gaming offers that are worth your hard-earned money. We’ve listed these just below.
Top Black Friday Amazon Device deals
And now, Amazon devices. Because it would’ve been a bit weird if Amazon didn’t take this chance and discounted their own products!
Amazon Smart Plug – was £24.99, now £14.99. 40% off!
Echo Dot 3rd gen – was £39.99, now £18.99. 53% off!
Echo Dot 4th gen – was £49.99, now £28.99. 42% off!
Echo Dot 4th gen (with clock) – was £59.99, now £38.99. 35% off!
Fire TV Stick 4K – was £49.99, now £24.99. 50% off!
Echo 4th gen – was £89.99, now £54.99. 38% off!
Echo Buds 2nd gen – was £109.99, now £79.99. 17% off!
Kindle – was £69.99, now £49.99. 29% off!
New Kindle Paperwhite – was £139.99, now £114.99. 18% off!
Kindle Oasis – was £229.99, now £169.99. 26% off!
Echo Show 5 – was £74.99, now £39.99. 47% off!
Amazon services
Of course, Black Friday is also always a time for Amazon to drop the prices on their many subscription services.
30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video (watch the upcoming Premier League and Autumn Nations games absolutely free)
Amazon Music Unlimited – new customers can try 3 months for free
Kindle Unlimited – three months free
Audible audiobooks – three months for 99p
Other Amazon UK gadget deals
Whether you’re going big this Black Friday or just treating yourself to something small, there are plenty of tech deals ready for your hard-earned money.
Up to 63% off Storage and Memory from WD and Sandisk
Up to 29% off Samsung and Lenovo tablets
Up to 48% off Kitchen Appliances from Breville, Tower, Philips and more
Up to 40% off heaters and dehumidifiers