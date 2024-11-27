I review audio gear for a living – this is my Black Friday headphone highlight

Nothing beats a pair of open-back headphones for at-home listening – and I should know, having tested hundreds of pairs since becoming a tech reviewer. They relieve air pressure build-up and give your music room to breathe in a way you just can’t match with closed-back cans. The Philips Fidelio X2HR has long been one of my favourites – and they’re currently down to the lowest price I’ve ever seen during this year’s Black Friday sales.

The Fidelio X2HR is a wired pair of headphones that don’t need driving nearly as hard as some audiophile-grade gear, so you don’t need a high-end hi-fi to get the best from them. The open-back 50mm neodymium drivers sit at a slight angle to more naturally match the angle of your ears, and deliver a wonderfully wide 5-40,000Hz frequency range – or more than enough to get the nod for High Resolution Audio.

The hammock-style headband is made from 3D mesh, which should stop your head getting too toasty after a long listening session. You also get giant velour ear pads filled with memory foam, which are also designed to dissipate heat.

Philips Fidelio X2HR | was £145 | now £68 | save £76 at Amazon A superb-sounding pair of open-back wired headphones that really let your music shine, with a level of detail and clarity that puts lesser pairs to shame. Comfort and design are top-notch, too. For at-home listening the X2HR is a fantastic choice. Buy Now

An extra long 3.5mm headphone cable means you don’t have to be tethered closely to your music system, and a 6.3mm adaptor is in the box for hooking up to beefier stereos.

Philips may have a newer version doing the rounds right now, but I was never as taken by its smoothed-off appearance and more energetic sound profile. The Fidelio X2HR looks pleasingly retro, while delivering a brilliantly nuanced and neutral sound that sticks closer to what the artist intended.

If you’re more about listening on the move rather than pulling up a comfy chair at home, Philips still has you covered. There’s currently a tidy £19 off the TAH4209BK Bluetooth on-ears, bringing them down to just £25 – a 27% discount over retail.

These active noise cancelling cans can manage 55 hours of listening on a charge. Fifteen minutes hooked up to the mains should give you as much as 2 hours of battery life, too.

The 32mm closed-back drivers won’t leak like sieves, so you won’t irritate your fellow commuters with whatever bop you’ve currently got playing on repeat.

