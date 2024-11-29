You can now get the awesome Sky Stream for just £19 a month – but hurry!

Sky has revealed its Black Friday deals for UK customers, with Sky Stream as the headline offer – you can get it from £19 per month. This offer is only on until 3 December though, so you’ll need to get a move on if you want to grab one of the best streaming boxes around.

The Sky Stream deal will give you Netflix and Sky TV together. Or you can get it in a bundle with Full Fibre 150 broadband for £38 a month if you wish.

If you want the same experience but in a TV instead, then Sky Glass is available from Currys from £33 per month. And, what’s more, this includes the Sky Ultimate package. Get this Sky Glass deal now.

And if that’s not enough, Sky has a couple of other offers, too:

Get six months half price on big data plans with Sky Mobile, saving you £15 a month on a 100GB plan and £8 a month on a 40GB plan. Get this Sky Mobile deal now .

. Get Sky Broadband Full Fibre 150 for £27 a month on an 18-month contract with no upfront fee. Get this Sky Broadband deal now.

This year’s Stuff Gadget Awards are currently taking place – Sky Stream was our TV gadget of the year last year. Check out our Sky Stream review, too.

In our review we praised Sky Stream, saying “Functionality-wise it’s hard to find fault with it. Sky+ veterans might miss the local recordings, but the Stream approach feels a lot more modern and doesn’t take long to get used to. For many, it’s likely to already be the norm anyway.”

Unsure which Sky TV service to go for?

If you’re not sure whether to go for Sky Stream or Sky Glass, then our choice is usually to pair Stream with another TV, especially if you have a decent 4K TV already. There’s a full analysis of this in our feature here: Sky Stream vs Sky Glass vs Sky Q: what’s the best option for you?

All the Sky Black Friday deals are available until 3 December.