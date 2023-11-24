Ninja vs Instant air fryer Black Friday deals: which is best?

If you’re one of the few out there who haven’t been converted to the air fryer (or you simply just want another one), Black Friday is a pretty great opportunity to grab one. There’s a ton of deals on our two favourite air fryer brands, Ninja and Instant, to take advantage of.

Whether you’re after a smaller unit as a kitchen gadget or plan to completely devote your meal times to a plug-in cooker, then we have you covered.

Ninja air fryers

First up is the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer, which has six cooking functions, a 7.6L capacity and two cooking zones for $188/£149, down from £277. The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone air fryer has six cooking functions, 9.5L capacity and two independent cooking zones for $227/£180, down from $277/£250.

Or, you could go for the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual air fryer, which has a massive 10.4L capacity across two cooking zones, or one if you combine them. For $277/£220, down from $340/£270, it’s a pretty great saving.

A full list of Ninja’s Black Friday deals can be found here.

Instant air fryers

Ninja vs Instant is basically the Manchester City vs United of frying food, and they’re offering some pretty great savings too.

The Instant Vortex Dual Drawer Plus can cook two foods in two different ways, for just $94/£75, down from $189/£150.

There’s also the Instant Vortex Plus ClearCook Dual Baskets air fryer, 7.6L in stainless steel for $145/£114, the Instant Duo Crisp 8 11-in-1 multi-cooker and air fryer, 7.6L, Stainless Steel for $189/£150, and the Instant Duo Crisp with 13-in-1 multi-cooker and air fryer for $189/£150.

For a full list of the many, many Instant air fryer deals on offer, then go on through here.

