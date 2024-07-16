This half price Ninja Woodfire BBQ, smoker, and air fryer will get me ready for summer

If you’re on the hunt for a new outdoor BBQ, why not try an all-in-one? Enter the Ninja Woodfire, an excellent choice for an outdoor grill that does pretty much everything — the wait is over. The company’s first-ever BBQ can currently be snapped up this Prime Day for a less than half of the regular price.

That means you can bag the Ninja Woodfire on Amazon UK for £200. That’s a rather tasty £230 or 53% off the regular price of £430 – cook that on your grill and eat it. Those in the US get a slightly smaller discount of 30% – bringing the Woodfire from $400 to $280.

So why should you be excited? If you’re anything like me, your old battered BBQ is on its last legs. If you fancy treating yourself to a summer of sizzling culinary delights, this could be the perfect chance to up your game. Powered by electricity for hassle-free operation, the Ninja Woodfire combines some of the most useful outdoor cooking features into one compact device.

You get an electric grill, smoker, and even an air fryer in one. With no gas bottles or charcoal bags to worry about, deliciously grilled meat and veg are a mere button press away. The Ninja Woodfire serves up seven customisable functions including roasting, baking, and even dehydrating, for more flexibility.

The smoker aspect is definitely worth checking out too. It’s a specially designed wood pellet burner with a convection fan that evenly distributes heat and tasty smoke. The large grill plate is capable of fitting up to eight burgers, 16 sausages, or two racks of ribs. So, there’s plenty of space to feed hordes of hungry mouths without breaking a sweat. As for the air fryer, it’ll comfortably handle up to 1kg of tasty wings, or 1.5kg of hand-cut wedges.

Naturally, it’s weather-resistant too, with IPX4 water-resistance. There’s also a premium Oxford fabric grill cover thrown in for extra peace of mind. Plus, you get some wood pellets to get your smoking journey started.

