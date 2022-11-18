Ring smart home devices are up to 61% off this Black Friday

There are plenty of bargains to be had for anyone looking to give their security set up a smart upgrade. This Black Friday, Ring is reducing prices across its range of smart doorbells and other smart security gear. Whether you’re looking for bundles or individual devices, the brand’s got you covered with savings up to 61% off.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – now £110

Topping off this year’s deals, Ring has cut the cost of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 by a rather decent 31%. That reduces it by £50 from the typical asking price, to £110.

For that cash, you’re getting a cordless video doorbell, which can stream 1080p footage from your doorstep to any device with the app installed. You can also receive alerts when motion is detected and talk directly to doorstep callers. And because it’s powered by a rechargeable battery, it’s simple to install. Although, you’ll need a monthly Ring Protect subscription to make the most of its features.

Want a ding to go with it? Amazon’s also offering a bundle of the Doorbell 3 with the Ring Chime, at the reduced price of £119 – down £69 from the usual price of £188.

Ring Video Doorbell bundles – up to 61% off

For Black Friday, Ring has bundled up a number of Video Doorbells with Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers. This is handy if you’re looking for an intelligent intercom setup: you can use the Echo Dot to receive doorbell alerts, and even talk to callers via the speaker’s built-in microphones.

The biggest discount overall discount is on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, on sale together with an Echo Dot (3rd gen). Usually priced at £90, Amazon has slashed the price to £35, a massive 61% saving. A bundle with the Video Doorbell Wired and the newer Echo Dot (4th gen) is slightly more at £55 – still down £45 from the usual ticket cost.

Prefer a wire-free setup? The cordless Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen) has been bundled with a second-gen Echo Show 5 for £67, which represents a 61% saving over the usual £165 price of the bundle. Given that the Ring Video Doorbell is among our favourite video doorbells, this looks like a particularly good deal.

Ring smart cameras – up to 33% off

The deals aren’t limited to doorbells. If you want a wireless security cam that works inside and out, Ring’s Stick Up Cam Battery is a simple, handy solution. And for Black Friday, you can get the camera at a 33% discount, down from £90 to £60. Prefer a doorbell you can plug in? Enjoy the same 33% discount on the Stick Up Cam Plug-In, which is also down to just £60.

If you’re in the market for more porch protection, you could opt for the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus. At full price, this would set you back £180. But for Black Friday, Ring has slashed the cost by 33% to £120. Mounted to your outside wall, this watcher records 1080p when motion is detected in customisable zones, sending real-time notifications and allowing you to view a live feed. Motion can also be set to trigger a pair of 2000-Lumen floodlights for maximum visibility.

Need the coverage to include your interior? Ring has also slashed the price of its Ring Indoor Cam, for complete peace of mind. Usually £50, the tidy little cam will set you back £40 during the sale – a saving of 20%.

Ring smart security devices – up to 44% off

Cameras, doorbells, and smart speaker bundles not enough? Ring is also offering some superb discounts on its smart security tech, in case you’re looking for extra peace of mind.

If you fancy giving your alarm a smart upgrade, the brand can help you out this Black Friday. The second-gen Ring Alarm is down £70 in the sale – on offer for just £220. Buying a camera too? Try bundling the five-piece alarm set with the Indoor Cam. Usually going for £270, the bundle is 44% for Black Friday at just £150. That’s essentially a free Indoor Cam – why would you not?

The second-generation Ring Alarm system, meanwhile, features a sleek new design and incorporates fresh tech, including an updated one-touch Alarm Keypad and revamped sensors that are smaller and easier to mount. Plus, all this is controlled from your phone.

Apartment dwellers, you’ve not been forgotten! The brand-new Ring Intercom is also on offer this Black Friday. Allowing you to control your home’s intercom and let people up, this smart intercom is the gadget high-floor residents have been looking for. We gave it a perfect five out of five stars in our review. And during the sales event, you can nab the intercom for just £70 – down £50 from the usual retail price.

