Shopping for a ticker that can track your activity? Garmin’s Fenix 7 is one of the best GPS sports watches you can buy. And if you’re in the market for discounted wristwear, Amazon’s got a third-off Prime Day deal worth sprinting for.

For Prime Day, the Garmin Fenix 7 is available from Amazon UK for the discounted price of £350. That’s a whopping reduction of 30% from the recommended retail price of £500. Keen to cash in? Amazon’s Prime Day deals are only available on 16 and 17 July, so you’ll need to get a jog on. Our US friends will miss out on this deal, unfortunately.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is a rugged beast built for big wrists and bossing almost any sport. It offers all the running, cycling and swimming smarts on cheaper Garmin watches and it’s packing enough outdoor trickery for anyone who wants to tackle wilder adventures like scuba, remote hikes and off-piste skiing. Even golf.

The Fenix 7 now comes with a responsive touchscreen, up to 122 hours of solar-boosted battery life and more accurate GPS. It also packs the most complete set of training, performance, navigation and analysis features, across the widest range of activities, on any Garmin sports watch.

That’s all backed by a comprehensive suite of tools for tracking daily health and wellness, plus all the smartwatch skills that Garmin now offers on its increasingly smart watches. That includes Garmin Pay contactless payments and offline music support for Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music.

In reality, this is more watch than most people need with a considerable price tag many won’t be able to afford. But if your budget stretches – and your fitness pursuits demand it – the Garmin Fenix 7’s impressive combination of rugged durability, serious battery endurance, excellent navigation skills and the richest suite of training analysis, wellness and smartwatch skills, make this the best all-rounder sports watch you can buy right now.

Other Amazon Prime Day deals on Garmin smartwatches

Not content with cutting the price of the Fenix 7? Amazon’s also offering a range of savings on other Garmin fitness watches. Like to run? Simple yet capable, the GPS-equipped Forerunner 55 watch is discounted to £110 during Prime Day – a saving of 31% over the official price of £160.

The Vivoactive 5 features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display up front, for you to keep an eye on all things fitness. And for Prime Day it’s 25% off, down to £190 instead of £250. It’s protected by Gorilla Glass 3, so should withstand bumps and scratches. Thanks to the AMOLED panel, the new GPS smartwatch manages to squeeze in an Always-On Display, so you can always see the time. Fitness-wise, you’ll find tracking for 30 pre-loaded activities and there are 1600 workouts the watch can guide you through.

Garmin’s Instinct 2 offers a high-resolution display, military-grade durability, and waterproofing up to 100m. And it’s discounted from £200 to £160, which is about 20%. The Instinct 2 series boasts up to four weeks of battery life, with the solar version providing nearly unlimited power with sufficient sunlight. Wellness features include sleep tracking, stress and heart rate monitoring, and multisport tracking. The series comes in various colors and specialized editions for surfing, tactical use, and camouflage. Customization is available through Garmin’s Your Watch, Your Way program.

