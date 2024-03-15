I’m getting the Sony XM-10005 headphones thanks to this $70 saving
The XM-10005 over-ear cans from Sony are currently $70 thanks to this top deal – that's close to the lowest price they've been
If you’re in the market for a new set of headphones, you’ve got plenty to pick from. We’ve banged on about the Sony XM-10005s being a top set of headphones for a while now, and that’s still true. In fact, it’s more true than ever thanks to this deal. You can save $70 on the headphones, bringing them close to the lowest price they’ve been. I’m going to nab a set while they’re on offer.
Right now, you can score the Sony XM-10005 headphones for $328 on Amazon US. That’s a pretty tasty saving of $70 from the regular ticket of $400. It brings these top cans close to their lowest ever price, which was seen during Black Friday. Not bad, eh?
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones reign supreme in the realm of noise-canceling technology. Weighing in at a near feather-like 249 grams, they sit comfortably on your noggin. Sony’s design is easy on the eyes, managing to be both minimal and sleek, ensuring you won’t stick out like a sore thumb in public. Sony’s not just about looks, though.
These cans pack a punch with 360 Reality Audio, offering an immersive sound experience that’s supported by streamers like Tidal and Deezer. The convenience doesn’t stop there; with an auto play/pause feature and a “speak to chat” function that’s triggered with a simple hand gesture over the right ear cup. The WH-1000XM5s can serenade you for a marathon 30 hours on a single charge. And when it’s time to juice them up, you won’t be twiddling your thumbs for too long. As for sound, Sony’s headphones boast 30mm carbon fibre-composite drivers that deliver audio with precision and clarity that’s crisp. Plus, they adjust ANC strength in real-time, which is some of the best around.