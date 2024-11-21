The Google Pixel 8a is a true bargain with this Black Friday deal

Google has long made some of the best value Android phones out there – but prices have been creeping up year after year, to the point the Pixel A-series isn’t the true bargain it once was. Except things have returned to the Good Old Days during this year’s Black Friday shopping season, with a healthy discount on the excellent Pixel 8a.

That’s not the only Pixel phone discounted during the Black Friday sales period, either. If you’ve got more cash to spend, we’ve highlighted a few other deals worth your attention.

The Pixel 8a should be any Android shopper’s first port of call: for the money, you’re getting a fantastic all-rounder that can take impressive photos (seriously, there’s little else out there that can match Google’s image processing within the 8a’s price range), the same chipset as the mainline Pixel 8 models, and a streamlined design – all wrapped up in a palm-friendly 6.1in body.

An OLED screen, big enough battery to last all day, and Google’s pared-back version of Android are other highlights. Not to mention you’ll be among the first in line for every subsequent Android generation update. Gemini AI is also on board now, bringing artificial intelligence to image editing, video recording and note taking.

Google Pixel 8a | was £499 | now £355 | save £145 at Amazon Takes most of the best bits from the full-fat Pixel 8 series and dilutes them down to hit a more attainable price. The styling is on point, the Tensor silicon impressively potent for an affordable phone, and the rear camera on another level compared to the cut-price competition. Buy Now

We gave the Pixel 8a a full five stars in our review, praising its flagship-rivalling photographic abilities, brighter screen and seven years of software support. Charging speeds and a price that wasn’t truly competitive with Google’s own Pixel 8 were the only downsides. Black Friday has changed all that, though, as you can now pick up the 128GB version of the 8a for just £355 – that’s an excellent price for a phone that launched at £499, and will likely stay current for at least another six months.

Save £230 on the Google Pixel 9

Want something a little newer, but also want to stay within the Pixel family? The Pixel 9 is your best Black Friday bet, as long as you shop at Giffgaff. The UK mobile network is currently selling the mainstream Pixel model for just £599 in its 128GB guise, a whopping £230 less than retail price.

You’ll need to take out a Giffgaff data plan at the same time to get that price – but that includes the £10 monthly rolling contract, which can be cancelled at any time. It’s actually a pretty sweet deal, with 20GB of data, unlimited UK calls and texts, European roaming (up to 5GB) and proper 5G speeds.

If you need a refresher, the Pixel 9 brings Google’s latest design language (flat sides and rear, a chunky rear camera pill, and rounded corners), a new Tensor G4 chipset, brighter display and top-tier AI features. We scored it five stars in our review, calling it a big step up in terms of build and premium materials, and praising its refined rear cameras.

Save £100 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro

For the absolute cream of the Pixel crop, at least until you add foldables into the mix, look no further than the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. This generation offers the choice of 6.3in and 6.8in screen sizes, with the larger phone also getting a higher resolution OLED panel and larger battery.

Otherwise there’s very little in it, meaning you’re getting the best cameras of any Google phone – including a 48MP telephoto good for 5x optical zoom, an ultrawide with autofocus and macro mode, and a 50MP main snapper that consistently places among the best smartphone cameras on sale today.

The Pixel 9 Pro would usually set you back £999 for the 128GB version, but Black Friday sees most retailers knock £100 off that price. The Pixel 9 Pro XL with a similar amount of storage retails for £1099, but can currently be had for £999.

