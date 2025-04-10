We finally know when the Galaxy S25 Edge’s release date – and it’s soon

While the top smartphones of the year have been impressive, I’m looking forward to Samsung’s ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. After weeks of speculation and premature leaks, we finally know when the Galaxy S25 Edge will come out. The good news is that it’s soon.

According to an exclusive report from SamMobile, the Galaxy S25 Edge is set to launch on Tuesday, 13 May 2025. Initially slated for an April 15 debut, the handset then got delayed.

The reason for this delay? Apparently not hardware issues or last-minute design disasters, but internal upheaval. Following the unfortunate death of Jong-Hee Han, Samsung’s DX head, the company had a bit of a shuffle at the top. Corporate drama aside, the phone is still coming – just late.

Rather of throwing another Unpacked event like Samsung did for the main S25 line-up, the brand is keeping things a bit more low-key this time. The Galaxy S25 Edge will get an online-only launch. Though, depending on where you are, this might vary. Apparently the phone will roll-out gradually, with Europe first on the list. Whether the handset will show up in physical shops that same month is anyone’s guess, but at least we’ve got a launch date for now.

I’m excited for this smartphone to arrive. Rumours point to a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, and your choice of 256 or 512GB of storage. It’s set to come in three very serious-sounding colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue. Expect it to cost around €1249, which translates to about $1350 or £1080 – slightly more than the Galaxy S25+.