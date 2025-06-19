Soundcore P41i earbuds will stop your phone dying when you least want it to

Phones such as Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge might be slimming down at the expense of battery life, but the new Soundcore P41i earbuds are heading in the opposite direction.

The chunky case that the Soundcore P41i buds come in might put a bit of a bulge in your pocket, but with a 3000mAh battery inside it can either keep the IPX5-rated buds going for a whopping 192 hours (that’s up to eight whole days of constant listening), or you can use the built-in USB-C cable to top up your phone.

It’s not the first set of buds we’ve seen to double as a portable charger – HMD’s Amped Buds do the same trick and also support reverse wireless charging – but the Soundcore P41i’s case has almost twice as much power available. It also doubles as a stand for your phone when the lid’s open.

It’s not the fastest – a 30% charge of an iPhone 16 Pro will take about 40 minutes – but for a little top-up to keep your phone on until you get home it’ll do the job.

In terms of audio performance you get 11mm drivers with Soundcore’s bottom end-boosting BassUp technology and adaptive ANC. Multipoint Bluetooth and Google’s Fast Pair are also supported.

The Soundcore P41i are available to buy now for £90. You can choose between black or white.