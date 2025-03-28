Xgimi’s new projector screen will massively upgrade my outdoor movie nights

If you’re anything like me, daylight savings time kicking in and the nights getting warmer mean you’re about to be spending a lot more time in your back yard. That’ll be doubly true if you pick up Xgimi’s new outdoor projector screen, which only needs sixty seconds to turn your garden into an al fresco movie theatre.

The wrinkle-free fabric screen will sure beat the bedsheet I was using before, and is big enough to project a cinema-worthy 70in picture pretty much anywhere you like. It clips into a waterproof, rust-resistant aluminium alloy frame, with four ground stakes included in the box to keep it securely in place no matter the terrain.

Xgimi reckons you can set the thing up in one minute, and once the credits have rolled it folds down into a luggable 18in package that weighs just 1.5kg. The included custom storage bag means it can also come with you to the beach, or join your next camping trip.

The outdoor projector screen has long-throw projectors in mind. Xgimi naturally says its own MoGo 3 Pro is the perfect partner, once you pair it with the optional power base stand and free yourself from a mains outlet. It’s even launching a timely bundle offer, which includes the projector and stand, a water-resistant carry case, power adaptor, USB-C charging cable and optical filter, for £519.

Then again, with battery-powered portable projectors exploding in popularity recently, you should be spoiled for choice no matter where you shop. Or with a suitably long extension cord, you could always lug a full-size home cinema projector outdoors. You do you.

You’ll be able to snag the outdoor projector screen from the 18th of April. It’ll be on sale directly from Xgimi and via Amazon for £89.