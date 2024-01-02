We all love an epic movie now and again, but sometimes you just don’t want to sit through two and a half hours of tedious exposition, big robots punching each other or little people rambling through the countryside. To that end, we’ve assembled a collection of the best short movies that don’t muck about, all available on some of the best streaming services.

In such times, you want a film that gets the job done in 90 minutes. The hour-and-a-half sweet spot is ideal for weeknight watching and – as the following list shows – it’s perfectly possible to tell a gripping, thought-provoking and all-round entertaining story working within such time constraints.

NB: some of best short movies runtimes shown below may be slightly above 90 minutes, but before shooting us an angry email please note that this includes the end credits. Skip those and you’ll be in and out in under an hour and a half, trust us.

Additional words by: Tom Wiggins, Matt Tate and Natalya Paul