Make Father’s Day special with Yaber’s T2 portable projector 

Father’s Day is approaching, and a meaningful and practical gift will be top of the shopping list for anyone who wants to show their dear old dad how much he means to them.

Yaber’s T2 portable projector with JBL speakers ticks all the boxes, bringing portability, ease of use and immersive audiovisual quality that will show him exactly how much he means to you. Yaber is offering a special Father’s Day deal until June 15th, with an exclusive discount code for Stuff readers, so you could save up to 35% on this fantastic device.

The Yaber T2 projector is available at 33% off in the UK, now just £239. That’s a saving of over £120 off the usual price of £359. You can also save $122 on Amazon US, where the price drops from $349 to $227.

A portable projector is the ideal gift for Father’s Day, and Yaber offers the best battery-powered projector for outdoor use, with a big-screen, cinema-grade performance in a portable frame. It’s sleek, portable and built for adventure, allowing you to enjoy films, sports, TV and games wherever you can find a suitable screen. Whether it’s wildlife documentaries while camping, movie nights in the back garden, or football matches projected up to 120-inches across on the living room wall, the Yaber T2 has everything you need.

The T2 is ultra-bright, producing a sharp 1080p image that’s superbly detailed, even outdoors. Its maximum brightness means you’ll get bright colours, and the projector’s autofocus, four-point keystone correction and obstacle avoidance technology mean it’s easy to set up. The carrying handle even folds underneath to create a stand, so it’s stable even on uneven surfaces – something dads always appreciate. It easily adapts to various spaces and settings, so you’ll always be able to make it work.

A battery life of 2.5 hours from a full charge makes this the best battery-powered projector for outdoor use, as it’s easily able to complete a whole movie or football match without needing to be topped up. If you use it in its Bluetooth speaker mode to play music, this endurance rises to a phenomenal 18 hours. And you’ll want to do this too, as the JBL dual 8W internal speaker system with Dolby Audio is capable of delivering rich, immersive audio for a true musical experience, whatever you’re listening to. You can also hook it up to an external Bluetooth speaker (or headphones to keep the noise to a minimum), and there’s a 3.5mm audio jack too if your speaker choice doesn’t include a wireless connection.

Dreams of streaming

Getting your movies and TV shows onto the Yaber T2 is simple. There’s a built-in HDMI port that can be hooked up to any streaming stick, DVD or Blu-ray player, games console or PC. Alternatively, you can use the Yaber app on your phone for seamless screen mirroring and remote control, all through a tap on the side with NFC. There’s also a USB port, which you can fill with a drive full of image or movie files if you’re watching without WI-Fi – and which can also be used to power your streaming stick of choice.

The Yaber T2 is distinctively designed, with a minimalist, modern aesthetic, bold visual impact, and artwork inspired by American pop artist Keith Haring. It’s exceptionally light, at just 2.5kg, and can be transported easily to anywhere with a large enough surface to use as a projection screen, and measures 165 x 140 x 290mm so can be conveniently carried in a bag.

If you’re looking for a smart projector with auto-focus and keystone correction this Father’s Day, or a compact cinema projector for travel, or just something to provide outdoor viewing on the long summer evenings, the Yaber T2 is a great gift that will make Father’s Day really special.

You can save up to 35% on the Yaber T2 portable projector with the exclusive discount code STUFFDAY (valid until June 15). Just click the Amazon links below:

Amazon UK

Save 33%

Original price: £359.99

Final price: £239.21

Amazon USA

Save 35%

Original price: $349.99

Final price: $227.99