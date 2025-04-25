The Porsche Design Chronograph 911 Spirit 70 is the perfect racing-inspired retro chrono

Porsche Design has pulled off something special with its latest timepiece – a limited-edition chronograph that’s as bold and nostalgic as the sports car it’s inspired by. The Chronograph 911 Spirit 70 is one of the best watches to come from Porsche Design recently, and it’s available exclusively to buyers of the new Porsche 911 Spirit 70, a collector’s car dripping in ’70s style.

Handcrafted in Solothurn, Switzerland, the watch is more than just a fancy accessory. It’s a tribute to the decade that gave us disco, daring fashion, and a whole new sense of freedom – all channelled through clever design cues and Porsche precision.

The dial steals the show. It features a striking black Pascha pattern, lifted straight from the seat fabric of the 911 Spirit 70. Accents of phosphor green and traffic red – taken from the car’s rev counter – pop from the rehaut and subdials. Gold lettering and white Super-LumiNova details round off the retro look with some serious flair.

But this isn’t all show and no go. The case is made from lightweight titanium, coated in black titanium carbide for a sleek, tough finish. Even the pushers and crown follow suit.

Flip it over and you’ll find a sapphire crystal case back showing off the COSC-certified Porsche Design WERK 01.100 movement. The rotor? A mini replica of the 911’s rim – bi-colour, Bronzite and black, with a Porsche Crest on top. No detail left behind.

Straps come in Basalt Black vehicle leather with stitching to match the car’s interior – Olive Neo or Dark Silver. There’s even a 911 graphic embossed into the leather. And yes, the strap can be swapped in seconds with no tools, thanks to a slick quick-change mechanism.

This is the third heritage edition chronograph Porsche Design has created to match its retro-themed cars, following the Targa 4S Heritage Design and the 911 Sport Classic. As with those, only owners of the matching car can get the watch.

The Chronograph 911 Spirit 70 is now available, priced at £11,950 (approx. $16,000), and is limited to 1500 pieces. It comes in a limited-edition box with a Heritage Badge plaque – just to hammer home the exclusivity.

