Porsche’s 911 Spirit 70 app is what the Apple Vision Pro was invented for

Porsche went a bit further than hanging up a disco ball and breaking out the flared trousers for its latest special edition sports car. The 1970’s-inspired Porsche 911 Spirit 70 arrives alongside its own virtual reality app for the Apple Vision Pro, sending would-be owners back in time to get a close look at their custom configuration, before they step foot in a dealership or pull the trigger on an order.

The app, free to download from the Vision Pro App Store, renders a life-scale 3D model of the car for you to pore over. Choose your paint-to-sample colour, decorative stripes, race numbers or unique seating pattern and it’ll update in real-time, while also giving you the low-down on what historic reference or racing achievement each race number represents. The 12 era-appropriate Porsche colours (including, yes, Olive Neo) also come with detailed descriptions and historical references to nerd out over.

Once you’re happy (and you have a cool £187,700 in your pocket before options) you can save the configuration to your Apple Wallet, ready to send to a dealership. Assuming there are any build slots left, of course: the 911 Spirit 70 will be limited to just 1500 cars produced worldwide.

The 911 Spirit 70 itself is a throwback in all the right ways. Porsche’s third Heritage Design model follows 2020’s Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition and 2022’s 911 Sport Classic; it gets the latter car’s Fuchs-style alloy wheels, finished here in Bronzite grey-gold, with a classic Porsche badge in the centre.

Other standout exterior additions include contrasting stripes that end in ‘911’ on the bonnet (and continue in two-tone on the convertible roof), a race number roundel on each door, gold ‘Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur’ badges on the front wings, and a Porsche Heritage badge on the engine lid. The black windscreen surround is an exclusive, too.

Porsche has continued the theme inside, with an outrageous Pasha pattern in black and Olive Neo colours. OK, it’s made from modern fabric instead of true 70’s velour, but drivers of a certain vintage are still guaranteed flashbacks to their youth. The pattern is found on the seats, door cards, and glovebox interior; tick the right boxes and it stretches over the dashboard, seat inlays and boot floor. Want a Pasha-trim car seat for your sprogs, too? Not a problem for Porsche.

A bespoke green-and-white gauge cluster for the digital instrument panel completes the look, further marking it apart from the current 992.2-generation 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet on which it’s based.

Porsche’s T-Hybrid powerplant produces the same 534bhp and 450lb ft, courtesy of a 3.6-litre flat six, electrically-assisted turbocharger, and a small electric motor downstream of the eight-speed PDK transmission. All that power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels.

Order books are open at Porsche centres now, with prices starting from £187,700.