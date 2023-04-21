Stuff’s guide to the best upcoming Lego sets

When Lego founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen pivoted his business to plastic bricks, we wonder if he had any idea of the global phenomenon Lego would become. Today, there are many themes, for kids and adult collectors alike. It’s hard to keep track – so we’re doing it for you, with the Stuff guide to the best upcoming Lego sets.

Note: this list covers officially announced Lego sets – not rumours, leaks, nor models the writer ham-fistedly pieced together from a pile of random bricks.

May 2023 Lego sets

Buy this

Every year, May the Fourth brings us new Star Wars Lego sets. A gigantic X-Wing is the pick of this year’s selection, allowing you to use your Jedi powers (OK, the chunky instruction manuals) to build an eye-popping display piece from a whopping 1949 bricks – and then swoop it around the room when no-one’s looking.

Consider these

Tales of the Space Age ($49.99/£44.99 • 688 pieces): This set of buildable 3D postcards, almost unchanged from the Lego Ideas submission, nearly topped May’s list. But Luke Skywalker FORCEd our hand.

This set of buildable 3D postcards, almost unchanged from the Lego Ideas submission, nearly topped May’s list. But Luke Skywalker FORCEd our hand. Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar ($199.99/£169.99 • 1775 pieces): With glow-in-the-dark parts and plenty of realistic components to faff about with, this Technic Peugeot will make you think you’re a giant at LeMans. Or something.

With glow-in-the-dark parts and plenty of realistic components to faff about with, this Technic Peugeot will make you think you’re a giant at LeMans. Or something. Minifigures Disney 100 ($4.99/£3.49 each): Disney fans rejoice – you’ll soon have 18 minifigs to hunt down in blind bags, before seething you’ve 47 Baymaxes and not a single Stitch.

Disney fans rejoice – you’ll soon have 18 minifigs to hunt down in blind bags, before seething you’ve 47 Baymaxes and not a single Stitch. Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama ($99.99/£89.99 • 807 pieces): Give yourself to the Dark Side and pre-order this set – even though you know it’s far too expensive – because it looks so good.

Give yourself to the Dark Side and pre-order this set – even though you know it’s far too expensive – because it looks so good. Battle of Endor Heroes ($39.99/£39.99 • 549 pieces): A less wallet-thumping Jedi set is on the way, in the form of five blocky Brickheads. Although we’re not sure about Wicket having a nose.

Lego’s also teasing a new theme for May. More on that when it’s revealed.

June 2023 Lego sets

Buy this

100 Years of Disney Animation Icons ($59.99/£49.99 • 1022 pieces):

With the House of Mouse hitting its first century, this Lego kit helps you celebrate decades of animation by building icons in lo-fi form. 12 can fit in the main frame, with another in a separate tiny one. Lego provides instructions for 72(!) individual builds, although if you’ve designs on heading to Disney yourself, you can always try making your own.

Consider these

Brachiosaurus Discovery ($79.99/£74.99 • 512 pieces): We still get shivers from that scene in Jurassic Park, with the Brachiosaur. It’s less majestic here, but, hey, giant long-necked Lego dinosaur!

We still get shivers from that scene in Jurassic Park, with the Brachiosaur. It’s less majestic here, but, hey, giant long-necked Lego dinosaur! Dilophosaurus Ambush ($19.99/£20.99 • 211 pieces): Give Lego Dennis Nedry his just deserts, by having him crash his jeep like an idiot and then get gobbed on by a reptilian horror. (Gob sold separately. Although not by Lego.)

Give Lego Dennis Nedry his just deserts, by having him crash his jeep like an idiot and then get gobbed on by a reptilian horror. (Gob sold separately. Although not by Lego.) Triceratops Research ($49.99/£46.99 • 281 pieces):This one has a chunky dino, a jeep, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm. Oh, and in a likely Lego first, a massive pile of buildable Lego poo.

Not keen on the massive moulded dinos in these upcoming Lego sets? Mighty Dinosaurs ($14.99/£12.99) already has a lifespan to rival the Jurassic, yet soldiers on. And there are dozens of alternate builds over at Rebrickable.

August 2023 Lego sets

Buy this

Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge ($99.99/£94.99 • 802 pieces)

It’s less display-oriented than the Lego Ideas Sonic set, but this flagship from the 2023 Lego Sonic line looks like fun. You can encase Sonic in a blue shell and use the speed sphere contraption to blast him at obstacles. Round the loop! Through the gold hoop! Into Dr. Robotnik! Out of the window and into next door’s fish pond!

Consider these

Amy’s Animal Rescue Island ($49.99/£46.99 • 388 pieces): This most cohesive of the upcoming 2023 Lego Sonic builds nets you Amy and Tails minifigs, along with a brick-built Crabmeat and substantial beach themed diorama with hidden areas.

This most cohesive of the upcoming 2023 Lego Sonic builds nets you Amy and Tails minifigs, along with a brick-built Crabmeat and substantial beach themed diorama with hidden areas. Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set ($109.99/£94.99 • 1321 pieces): Mario’s only got himself to blame. Having dunked Bowser in lava, he later discovered his arch-foe returned in skeletal form. Here, you get a huge Dry Bowser set to expand your Lego Super Mario set-up – or just for display.

