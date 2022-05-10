The 12 best new Lego sets for 2022

On the hunt for the best new Lego sets in 2022? You’re in the right place. With almost too many Lego releases to keep up with, we’ve taken the liberty of hand-picking some of our favourite new sets to help make life that little bit easier.

From brand new Lego Star Wars and Harry Potter, to glorious brick-based foliage and a superb DeLorean replica, there’s a whole host of shiny new blocky goodness to sink your teeth into.

Without further ado, here are some of the best Lego sets in 2022 so far:

Lego Death Star Trench Run Diorama (£54.99)

Look, we could sit here and talk all day about the deus ex machina that is the Death Star’s Thermal Exhaust port. Or we could move on and marvel at this delightful action-packed diorama which breathes wonderfully Lego-infused life into one of cinema’s most memorable scenes. You can almost hear the desperate pew pews pews of the cute little TIE Fighters. Bless them.