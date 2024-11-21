I saw Lego’s new F1 range – check out these iconic sets

When Lego announced it was teaming up with F1 earlier in the year, it seemed like a bit of a no-brainer. After all, Lego has already produced sets for F1 teams over the years including, Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes.

Now the launch sets have been confirmed and they’re across various Lego ranges and some of them look absolutely incredible. The announcement coincides with this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix and I went along to check out the new sets.

Firstly, this isn’t just about the ‘big’ teams; there will be a car for each and every one of the 10 teams under its Speed Champions series – these will be out in March but seemingly based upon the current 2024 generation of car.

Each is different rather than being based on the same chassis just with a different livery and the attention to detail is impressive. The drivers are generic rather than based on specific drivers. What is quite amazing is that all the teams have agreed to be part of this series – anyone who has followed F1 for a while will know it has been traditionally difficult to get the teams to agree to work together.

These are definitely the pick of the sets and a collection of all 10 will look fantastic, the result of 18 months of work, says Lego creative lead Dan Meehan.

“There’s lots of different elements, the aerodynamic components,” continued Meehan. “So here it’s trying to capture the design principles and the aerodynamic philosophies of the individual teams and recreate them in Lego bricks. And individually, these cars look amazing. But as a collection, as an f1 fan, these make me smile so much. They are fantastic cars to see together.”

We have had Speed Champions cars before for Aston Martin, McLaren and Mercedes (the first two are fairly new) so this will bring them all into line. It’s not clear whether they might be updated each year to reflect new liveries – F1 reps at the event admitted they are working through how this might be done in the coming years.

Technic and other adult sets

Lego has previously done large Technic sets of the Mercedes and McLaren cars and now it is set to launch two sets for Red Bull and Ferrari – we don’t have precise details of this as yet but we saw the Ferrari car.

As with recent adult-orientated sets they’re rumoured to be rather pricey at $240 (we don’t have more details), but that’s probably not too surprising. There will also be Icons sets, too and we saw a classic Williams FW14B and Nigel Mansell set which looks absolutely mint. No pricing on that one yet either. Again these will debut in March.

There will be a generic Lego City F1 truck that opens up and can let cars drive in. There is a Red Bull car inside, but there’s space for two cars. Then there’s a small garage (with Alpine and Mercedes cars) and start line setup, but it’s not a huge playset. You can launch cars out of this too. There’s then a start line set and a pit crew set featuring Ferrari.

Collectables, City and Duplo

There are also mini cars, too – being sold as ‘collectibles’. There were 12 of these on show at Lego’s event and they including the female-focused F1 Academy. These will be blind bags like the minifigures range.

Each has individual design details. Again these don’t appear to be based on individual drivers. After all, way more than 20 drivers have taken to the grid this year and teams aren’t afraid to change drivers mid-season.

There are then 4+ Lego City sets – I saw Williams and Haas sets on display, with other sets available for 6+ children. These feature more basic car designs than the Speed Champions range as you’d expect. These will be available in January.

There are also going to be Duplo F1 cars, too with a basic start line setup and podium, from 18 months onwards. In the box there will be bricks to enable you to build each of the 10 teams. You can build three cars at a time.

There’s obviously a lot of potential for future collabs, too – maybe some iconic circuits as part of the Architecture series? Or maybe a properly huge playset of an F1 start line, pit lane and paddock. Time will tell….

The Lego F1 sets being launched in 2025

LEGO DUPLO :

LEGO DUPLO Town F1 Team Race Cars & Drivers

Age: 2+ years

Price: 44,99 EUR / 44,99 USD / 39,99 GBP

Pieces: 70

Product No.: 10445

Dimensions: The set measures over 6.5 in. (16 cm) high, 15 in. (38 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (6 cm) deep

Available: 1st January 2025

LEGO City :

LEGO City F1 Williams Racing & Haas F1 Race Cars

Age: 4+ years

Price: 19,99 EUR / 19,99 USD / 17,99 GBP

Pieces: 92

Product No.: 60464

Dimensions: The set measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 4.5 in. (11 cm) long and 2 in. (5 cm) wide

Available: 1st January 2025

LEGO City F1 Grid with VCARB & Sauber Race Cars

Age: 6+ years

Price: 29,99 EUR / 29,99 USD / 24,99 GBP

Pieces: 313

Product No.: 60474

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (3 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) long and 2 in. (5 cm) wide

Available: 1st January 2025

LEGO City F1 Driver with McLaren Race Car

Age: 6+ years

Price: 12,99 EUR / 12,99 USD / 10,99 GBP

Pieces: 86

Product No.: 60442

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (3 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) long and 2 in. (5 cm) wide

Available: 1st January 2025

LEGO City F1 Pit Stop & Pit Crew with Ferrari Car

Age: 6+ years

Price: 29,99 EUR / 29,99 USD / 24,99 GBP

Pieces: 322

Product No.: 60443

Dimensions: The set measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) long and 2 in. (5 cm) wide

Available: 1st January 2025

LEGO City F1 Garage & Mercedes-AMG & Alpine Cars

Age: 7+ years

Price: 79,99 EUR / 79,99 USD / 69,99 GBP

Pieces: 678

Product No.: 60444

Dimensions: The set measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 18 in. (46 cm) long and 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide

LEGO City F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1 Cars

Age: 8+ years

Price: 99,99 EUR / 99,99 USD / 89,99 GBP

Pieces: 1,086

Product No.: 60445

Dimensions: The set measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 17.5 in. (44 cm) long and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide

Available: 1st January 2025

LEGO Speed Champions :

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1 Race Car

Age: 10+ years

Price: 26,99 EUR / 26,99 USD / 22,99 GBP

Pieces: 275

Product No.: 77242

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (7 cm) wide

Pre-order in select regions: 21 st November 2024

November 2024 Available: 1 st March 2025

March 2025 Link: www.LEGO.com/F1

LEGO Speed Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car

Age: 18+ years

Price: 26,99 EUR / 26,99 USD / 22,99 GBP

Pieces: 251

Product No.: 77243

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (7 cm) wide

Pre-order: 21 st November 2024

November 2024 Available: 1st March 2025

LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W15 F1 Race Car

Age: 10+ years

Price: 26,99 EUR / 26,99 USD / 22,99 GBP

Pieces: 267

Product No.: 77244

Dimensions: The set measures over 1 in. (2 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide

Pre-order in select regions: 21 st November 2024

November 2024 Available: 1st March 2025

LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin Aramco F1 AMR24 Race Car

Age: 10+ years

Price: 26,99 EUR / 26,99 USD / 22,99 GBP

Pieces: 269

Product No.: 77245

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (7 cm) wide

Pre-order in select regions: 21 st November 2024

November 2024 Available: 1st March 2025

LEGO Speed Champions Visa Cash App VCARB 01 F1 Race Car

Age: 18+ years

Price: 26,99 EUR / 26,99 USD / 22,99 GBP

Pieces: 248

Product No.: 77246

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide

Pre-order in select regions: 21 st November 2024

November 2024 Available: 1st March 2025

LEGO Speed Champions KICK Sauber F1 Team C44 Race Car

Age: 10+ years

Price: 26,99 EUR / 26,99 USD / 22,99 GBP

Pieces: 259

Product No.: 77247

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (7 cm) wide

Pre-order in select region: 21 st November 2024

November 2024 Available: 1st March 2025

LEGO Speed Champions BWT Alpine F1 Team A524 Race Car

Age: 10+ years

Price: 26,99 EUR / 26,99 USD / 22,99 GBP

Pieces: 258

Product No.: 77248

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (7 cm) wide

Pre-order in select regions: 21 st November 2024

November 2024 Available: 1st March 2025

LEGO Speed Champions Williams Racing FW46 F1 Race Car

Age: 10+ years

Price: 26,99 EUR / 26,99 USD / 22,99 GBP

Pieces: 263

Product No.: 77249

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide

Pre-Order: 21 st November 2024

November 2024 Available: 1st March 2025

LEGO Speed Champions MoneyGram Haas F1 Team VF-24 Race Car

Age: 10+ years

Price: 26,99 EUR / 26,99 USD / 22,99 GBP

Pieces: 242

Product No.: 77250

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (7 cm) wide

Pre-order in select region: 21 st November 2024

November 2024 Available: 1st March 2025

LEGO Speed Champions McLaren MCL38 F1 Team Race Car

Age: 10+ years

Price: 26,99 EUR / 26,99 USD / 22,99 GBP

Pieces: 269

Product No.: 77251

Dimensions: The set measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (7 cm) wide

Pre-order in select regions: 21 st November 2024

November 2024 Available: 1st March 2025

LEGO Collectibles :

LEGO F1 Collectible Race Cars

Age: 6+ years

Price: 3,99 EUR / 3,99 USD / 3,49 GBP

Pieces: 29

Product No.: 71049

Available: 1st May 2025