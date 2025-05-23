These F1 Lego Technic sets are a must for any racing fan

Lego and F1’s collaboration is one of my favourites. Lego has already produced sets for F1 teams over the years including Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes. And now, there are a bunch of new Lego sets in the collection that are a must for any racing fan.

The main event is the Lego Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car. This 1361-piece behemoth comes with front and rear suspension, a two-speed gearbox, and a V6 engine so detailed it might as well start itself. You even get Pirelli-branded slicks and a functioning DRS, because Lego decided on the most elite levels of authenticity.

Alongside it are three more stunners joining the Technic garage: the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Ferrari FXX K, and Lamborghini Revuelto Super Sports Car. These aren’t your average toy cars. The Valkyrie, for instance, rocks gullwing doors and a working V12 engine.

The Ferrari FXX K is all fire-engine red flair with butterfly doors and the kind of detailing that makes you wish it was full size rather than Lego. Then there’s the Lamborghini Revuelto, the boldest of the bunch. It comes with glow-in-the-dark headlights and Control+ app integration that lets you pretend you’re in the driver’s seat while sitting in your pyjamas. You can take all three for a spin in Asphalt Legends Unite, just in case your thumbs aren’t getting enough action.

The Lego Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car is already available to order from Lego, priced at $229.99/£199.99. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is up for pre-order from 1 June for $73.99/£55.99. The Ferrari FXX K and Lamborghini Revuelto follow on 1 August, for $73.99/£55.99 and $202.99/£152.99, respectively.