Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: should you go mid-range or mainstream?

The Pixel 9a is the latest addition to Google’s long-running A-series range, which continue to be some of the best smartphones around as far as bang per buck is concerned. But with the Pixel 9 sitting just above it in the line-up, might it be worth spending a little extra?

Both phones offer top-tier features, bright OLED screens, and Google’s Gemini AI smarts, as well as an impressive seven years of software support. They even share the same Tensor G4 chip at their core. But there are still a few key differences that might help you decide which one to buy.

Here, we take a closer look at how the Pixel 9a compares to the Pixel 9, and help you figure out which Pixel phone is right for you. While we’ve reviewed the Pixel 9, everything about the Pixel 9a is based on specs.

Design & display: Very similar vs pretty familiar

At first glance, it’s not easy to tell the Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 apart. Both phones share a flat-edge design with rounded corners, making them easier to grip than the curved edges seen on older Pixels. The 9a uses a composite material for its rear panel, giving it a matte finish that’s resistant to fingerprints, while the Pixel 9 opts for a more premium polished glass rear.

While the 9a is lighter, the Pixel 9’s extra heft gives it a more solid, luxurious feel. The two phones also handle durability differently: while both have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, only the Pixel 9 has it on the back as well.

The camera housing is another area of difference. The Pixel 9a ditches the camera bar that has been a Pixel signature since the Pixel 6, replacing it with a more discreet, oval-shaped bump. The Pixel 9, meanwhile, sticks with a pill-shaped bar that stretches across the top of the phone.

Both phones feature 6.3in Actua OLED displays, but they’re not identical. The Pixel 9a’s screen matches the Pixel 9’s peak brightness of 2700 nits, which is plenty bright for outdoor use and a big step up from last year’s 8a. You also get a 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate on both handsets, ensuring smooth scrolling and energy efficiency when you’re just viewing static content. Where the Pixel 9 wins out is colour calibration and sharpness. Its slightly higher quality panel gives it the edge when you’re streaming HDR content or playing games.

Both phones are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, which is rare at this price point. That makes the Pixel 9a particularly impressive, bringing high-end protection to a more affordable device.

Performance: Tensor twins with a difference

Both phones are powered by Google’s latest Tensor G4 chipset, which means you’re getting the same core performance whether you opt for the Pixel 9a or Pixel 9. Everyday tasks like web browsing, messaging, and watching videos run effortlessly on both devices, and both support Google’s Gemini AI features. The G4 also brings faster app launches and better power efficiency compared to the previous Tensor G3 chip.

Where things differ is memory. The Pixel 9a comes with 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 bumps this up to 12GB. That extra headroom makes the Pixel 9 a better choice for anyone who frequently multitasks between demanding apps, such as photo editors or games. Storage options are otherwise similar: both phones offer 128GB and 256GB versions, with no option for microSD expansion.

Both the Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 run Android 15 out of the box and come with Google’s promise of seven years of OS upgrades and security patches. That’s industry-leading support and ensures either phone will stay secure and up to date well into the 2030s.

Google’s Gemini AI tools are available on both handsets, including Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Magic Editor, and Pixel Studio for generative image creation. The AI features don’t differ much between the two models, so you won’t miss out by choosing the cheaper 9a.

Cameras: AI magic on both sides

Google’s Pixel phones have built a reputation for excellent cameras, and neither of these phones disappoints on the hardware front. The Pixel 9a features a 48MP main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation, alongside a 13MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 9, meanwhile, keeps the same 50MP main sensor from the Pixel 8, paired with a higher resolution 48MP ultrawide lens that supports macro focus.

The Pixel 9’s macro mode gives it an edge for close-up shots, and its higher-res ultrawide sensor captures more detail. Super Res Zoom gets you up to 8x closer on the Pixel 9a, but the Pixel 9’s image processing at higher zoom levels should produce sharper results.

Both phones support 4K video recording, although the Pixel 9 lets you shoot 4K at 60fps on both the rear and front cameras, compared to 4K/30fps on the Pixel 9a’s selfie cam. The AI-powered editing tools are present on both devices, including Magic Editor, Best Take, and Add Me, which lets you jump into group photos even after they’ve been taken. If you’re looking for creative flexibility, both phones deliver, but the Pixel 9’s more advanced hardware offers slightly better results.

Battery life & charging: Bigger battery vs faster charge

The Pixel 9a packs a surprisingly large 5100mAh battery – even bigger than the Pixel 9 Pro – and Google claims it can deliver over 30 hours of normal use or up to 100 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode. That’s an impressive figure for a mid-range phone and makes the 9a one of the longest-lasting Pixel phones you can buy right now, at least on paper.

The Pixel 9, by comparison, has a 4650mAh battery. While it’s smaller, the more efficient hardware and extra RAM help keep power usage low. In practice, you’ll still get all-day battery life from the Pixel 9, but it doesn’t quite match the endurance of the 9a.

Both phones support 45W wired charging, promising a 50% top-up in about 30 minutes with the right charger. They also both offer wireless charging, although Qi2 magnetic charging isn’t supported on either model. If you rely on wireless top-ups, they’ll work just fine, but they won’t be as fast or as convenient as Qi2-equipped devices like the Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9 initial verdict

With the Pixel 9a starting at $499/£499 and the Pixel 9 at $799/£799, the price gap between these two phones is substantial. But in everyday use, the differences look to be fairly minor. The Pixel 9a delivers nearly everything that makes the Pixel 9 great: a bright OLED screen, Google’s latest AI tools, and excellent cameras. It should even outlast the Pixel 9 on battery life, and for hundreds less.

The Pixel 9 does justify its premium with better camera hardware, more RAM for smoother multitasking, and a glass design that feels more premium in hand. If you’re after the best Pixel experience and can afford the extra spend, the Pixel 9 is the one to go for.

But if you’re budget-conscious or just want the best value for money, the Pixel 9a looks hard to beat.