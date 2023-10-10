Score £200 off Lavazza’s A Modo Mio Voicy Alexa espresso machine during Prime Big Deal Days
This smart espresso machine can be yours for £99 during the sale.
Whipping up a brew might be your favourite way to start the morning, coffee gear can be big and expensive. Espresso machines ill set you back a few hundred pounds, and there are so many options to pick from. What about something smarter? Thankfully, you can nab Lavazza’s A Modo Mio Voicy espresso machine for less during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
In one of the best deals we’ve seen during Prime Big Deal Days, this £300 smart espresso machine is down to £99. Lavazza’s A Modo Mio Voicy espresso machine with Alexa built-in is 67% off during the sale at £99.
Lavazza’s A Modo Mio Voicy works just like a usual pod coffee machine, but with a twist – you’ll find Amazon’s Alexa assistant living inside. Rather than ordering your smart speaker to make you a latte, you can talk directly into the coffee machine. And it’s not just good for coffee-making, it can do everything Alexa usually can – including setting timers.
This espresso machine is a pod machine, meaning you slot in Lavazza’s capsules rather than grinding beans. It’s a more convenient (and less messy) experience. You can select which drink you want, the temperature you desire, and more using your voice, the built-in buttons, or Lavazza’s companion app. Things are pretty similar to other pod machines, with the added smarts of Alexa. It’s a top bit of kit for your kitchen, and even tastier with Amazon’s Prime discount.