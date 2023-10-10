Score £200 off Lavazza’s A Modo Mio Voicy Alexa espresso machine during Prime Big Deal Days

Whipping up a brew might be your favourite way to start the morning, coffee gear can be big and expensive. Espresso machines ill set you back a few hundred pounds, and there are so many options to pick from. What about something smarter? Thankfully, you can nab Lavazza’s A Modo Mio Voicy espresso machine for less during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

In one of the best deals we’ve seen during Prime Big Deal Days, this £300 smart espresso machine is down to £99. Lavazza’s A Modo Mio Voicy espresso machine with Alexa built-in is 67% off during the sale at £99.

Lavazza’s A Modo Mio Voicy works just like a usual pod coffee machine, but with a twist – you’ll find Amazon’s Alexa assistant living inside. Rather than ordering your smart speaker to make you a latte, you can talk directly into the coffee machine. And it’s not just good for coffee-making, it can do everything Alexa usually can – including setting timers.

This espresso machine is a pod machine, meaning you slot in Lavazza’s capsules rather than grinding beans. It’s a more convenient (and less messy) experience. You can select which drink you want, the temperature you desire, and more using your voice, the built-in buttons, or Lavazza’s companion app. Things are pretty similar to other pod machines, with the added smarts of Alexa. It’s a top bit of kit for your kitchen, and even tastier with Amazon’s Prime discount.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home