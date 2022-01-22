Buying tips

Think of the waste

Plastic coffee pods are no friend to the planet. Ditch the disposables, find a machine that doesn’t require paper refills and get an insulated cup – so you can take your brews out and about, rather than buying wasteful takeaways.

Think of the space

None of these bean machines takes up the same space as the industrial brewers down your local café. But be sure to check the fit before you buy – some are quite a bit bigger than others.

Think of the taste

Coffee snobbery knows no limits. If you sit high up the hierarchy of obsessiveness, you’ll want extra control over water temperature and coffee strength – so go for a machine with settings to tweak.

Think of the pace

Consider your caffeine capacity. 10 cups a day may give you the shakes, but if you like a lot of swill then get a machine with a generous water jug, for regular refills without frequent trips to the tap.