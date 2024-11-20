These 5-star noise-cancelling Sony headphones are a must-buy – especially with this early Black Friday deal

Sony’s got a track record for releasing some of the best headphones in the game. But they’re usually a little heavier on the wallet, especially for newer releases like the WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5. If you’re looking for a stellar set of cans that won’t blow your budget, then you’re in luck during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, as the retail giant is slashing the price of Sony’s top-class WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.

Currently, over at Amazon UK, you can pick up a rather tasty 34% saving on the Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones, bringing the price from £379 to £249.

As one of Sony’s recent releases, this set of wireless headphones is a top-notch option to consider. Lightweight and comfortable on the ears, the Sony WH-1000XM5 do it all, scoring a perfect five stars in our review.

Sound output from the new and lighter 30mm drivers is equal parts detailed and dynamic, thanks in part to Sony’s fresh Integrated Processor V1, and noise-cancelling performance is likewise superlative, deploying the combined efforts of a QN1 processor and Bluetooth Audio System on Chip to adjust noise control more than 700 times per second. The result? A remarkably hushed listening experience.

That’s all paired with class-leading 30-hour battery life, useful wear-detection, intelligent Adaptive Sound Control and extensive in-app customisations.

The WH-1000XM5s are a super sleek set of headphones, and Amazon’s early Black Friday discount only sweetens the package.

Older Sony WH-1000XM4 also get a hefty discount

If you don’t need the latest and greatest Sony headphones, then you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4, which are also discounted in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

Currently, you can grab a pair of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for £179 on Amazon UK. That’s an impressive 36% discount.

Despite being a few years old now, this set of wireless cans are still a great option to consider. Lightweight and comfortable on the ears, the Sony WH-1000XM4 do it all, scoring a perfect five stars in our review. Sound output from the 40mm drivers is equal parts detailed and dynamic, thanks in part to Sony’s DSEE Extreme engine.

Noise-cancelling performance is likewise superlative, deploying the combined efforts of a QN1 processor and Bluetooth Audio System on Chip to adjust noise control more than 700 times per second. The result? A remarkably hushed listening experience.

That’s all paired with class-leading 30-hour battery life, useful wear-detection, intelligent Adaptive Sound Control and extensive in-app customisations.

While their successors might be even slicker still, the Sony WH-1000XM4 remain some of the best cans you can buy. Amazon’s early Black Friday discount is not to be missed..

Prefer earbuds? Check out the Sony WF-1000XM5

If you’ve been looking for the perfect pair of in-ears to silence the outside world, there’s never been a better time to pick up Sony’s fantastic WF-1000XM5. In the UK, they have an RRP of £259, but are currently available for £189 in the Amazon early Black Friday sale.

These true wireless earbuds are some of our favourite noise cancellers at any price, and this is the lowest price they’ve ever been. Expect Sony’s signature sound quality, some convincing spatial audio upmixing (if you like that sort of thing) and very respectable battery life.

We gave the WF-1000XM5 a full five stars in our review, saying “sound quality is a further step up from the already excellent XM4s, and the improved fit is fantastic”.

These are still as good as the firm’s noise-cancelling in-ears get, with Hi-Res Wireless support, IPX4 water resistance and up to 16 hours of playback using the charging case (which also supports wireless top-ups).

