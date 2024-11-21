Gamers can’t miss these Razer Black Friday discounts: save £50 on my favourite gaming mouse

Razer has a great track record of delivering top-tier gaming gear – so much so, in fact, it can cost a small fortune to fully deck out your PC or console setup with all its various keyboards, controllers and headsets. This year’s Black Friday shopping season sees chunky discounts across the entire Razer line-up, with some highlights being more than 50% off.

Here are just a few of the standouts:

Save £50 on the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

As a long-time fan of Razer’s Deathadder mouse range, I can’t recommend the Deathadder V3 Pro enough to PC players – especially when Overclockers have it reduced by £50. The wireless rodent is among the most comfortable I’ve used, and this version is lighter than ever for perfecting those speedy flick shots.

A 4000Hz polling rate means you give up nothing in performance by going wireless, and the 30K optical sensor is super-precise. Optical switches ensure pretty much instant response from under your clicking fingers, and the built-in battery can handle up to 90 hours of gaming between charges.

Razer Deathadder V3 Pro | was £150 | now £99 | save £50 at Overclockers Razer’s everyman mouse reaches its ultimate evolution: the Deathadder V3 Pro is fast, precise and extremely comfortable to grip, while its wireless tech is nigh-on undefeatable. It’s a great buy at full price – but a fantastic one while discounted for the holiday season. Buy Now

It goes without flashy RGB lighting (a rarity for Razer, let’s face it) and the on-mouse DPI controls mean you don’t have to dive into the Synapse software every time you want to tweak sensitivity for different game genres. At £150 it was a little on the pricey side, but thanks to a Black Friday discount it’s now more more attainable.

Save £90 on the Razer Seiren V2 Pro

Whether you’re streaming, podcasting, or just trying to communicate with stubborn squadmates in the latest online shooter, a high quality microphone is a must. Headset boom mics do an OK job, but a dedicated desk mic is usually always a step up. The Razer Seiren V2 Pro dynamic USB mic has a high pass filter to cancel out the sound of any nearby PC cooling fans, and a warm pickup sound that’ll give your voice an impactful low-end.

Volume, gain and mute buttons are all within easy reach, while the built-in shock absorber and wind sock should rule out any bumps, bangs or spoken sibilance from your recordings. A 3.5mm input lets you monitor your audio levels, too. This originally cost £150 at launch, but for Black Friday that has been slashed to just £60.

Save £55 on the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro

This esports-friendly gaming headset has zero-latency wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, letting you double up on devices. The aviation-style design is superbly comfortable, and build quality has taken a big step up from the previous generation. It’ll last up to 70 hours on a single charge, too, so there’s little chance of it going flat during a marathon play session.

I gave the 2023 version a full five stars in my review, praising its punchy and energetic audio, extreme comfort, and impressive microphone quality. I also said it was a bit pricey at launch – but thanks to Black Friday it’s even easier to recommend.

Save £60 on the Razer Kishi V2 Pro

With smartphones getting more powerful every year, and basically good enough to play current-gen PC and console titles – either locally with emulation or over the internet with cloud streaming – a mobile controller is a must-have. The Pro version of Razer’s second-gen Kishi controller adds audio-based haptic vibration to the mix, for an extra layer of immersion.

It uses the same spring-loaded design as pretty much every rival, with enough space between the two controller sides for even the largest phones. You get all the usual buttons and joysticks, plus an extra pair of digital triggers up top for added customisation. Just remember this is an Android-only gadget, as even though it’s got a USB-C port, newer iPhones won’t detect it. At £130 it was pricier than big-name alternatives like the Backbone One, but a reduced £70 makes it the bargain option.

Save £72 on the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless

Hall effect keyboards might be all the rage right now, but the Razer Huntsman V2’s optical mechanical switches prove you shouldn’t always be chasing the newest tech. Zero debounce delay and instant actuation mean a keypress registers in 0.2ms, and the 8000Hz polling rate ensures your inputs are read fast enough to give an edge in multiplayer matches.

Doubleshot PBT keycaps are wear and fade-resistant, and the aluminium top plate is sure to survive the odd bout of gamer rage. There’s an ergonomic wrist rest included in the box, and naturally there’s per-key RGB lighting on board. Otherwise this is a no-frills keyboard, which made the £160 RRP a little hard to swallow. It’s a whole lot easier now Black Friday sees the price slashed to just £88.

Other great Razer Black Friday deals

Razer Goliathus Chroma: £23 (save £17) – thought you had RGB’d up your gaming setup as much as possible? Not unless you’ve got an illuminated mouse mat, you haven’t. The Goliathus Chroma glows like the best of ’em, and has been handily reduced down from its usual £40 RRP in time for Black Friday.

Razer Barracuda Pro: £160 (save £90) – with active noise cancelling, Bluetooth connectivity, a detachable boom mic and some of the most understated looks you’ll find from any Razer headset, the Barracuda Pro isn’t just for gaming at home. It’ll keep you entertained while on the move, too.

Razer Kitsune: £245 (save £55) – It’s a niche within a niche, but the Kitsune is pretty much the only off-the-shelf fighting game controller with a leverless design. Instead of an arcade-authentic joystick, here buttons handle directions as well as attack inputs. Some pro players swear it helps make your motions more consistent – and is perfect for pulling off standing SPDs. If you know, you know.

Razer Nommo V2: £198 (save £52) – Headsets might be best for high stakes competitive play, but single player gamers wanting to kick back need a set of speakers on their desk instead. The Nommo V2 is a 2.1 system with subwoofer that can pump out beefy bass, and two full-range satellite speakers fitted with Chroma RGB, for an added bit of ambience.

