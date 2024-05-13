This amazing LG TV deal has convinced me to buy a new one

If you’re eyeing up a new top TV for your wall, you’ll no doubt be astonished by some of the prices. Especially on the latest models. It’s why new TVs are some of the most sought after deals in tech. Especially because things get even more expensive if you want to kit out your set-up with speakers as well. But LG has you covered, on both. The brand is offering top savings on its latest offerings for the next four weeks. And they’re so good that I’ll be buying a new TV myself. Even if I don’t particularly need one.

Timing couldn’t be better for this deal, with the sun still scorching from the weekend. LG has put its latest living room offerings on offer ahead of this summer’s sports. You can score up to 20% off LG’s range of TVs and a whopping 50% off soundbars when purchased with a TV. That’s going to be my excuse for buying both!

Among the stars of this sale is the LG OLED Evo G4 65-inch. It’s been reduced from an RRP of £3300 to a tasty £2,640. With features like AI Picture Pro and a Brightness Booster Max, this TV is designed to bring the stadium atmosphere right into your living room. If you’re watching sports, it’ll make sure that every game looks as thrilling as if you were there in the stands.

Then there’s the LG OLED Evo C4 48-inch, which is going for £1200, down from £1500. It’s a perfect choice for those leisurely weekend match viewings. It comes equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium and sound optimization that adapts to your room’s acoustics, creating an immersive dome of sound around you. Not to be outdone, the LG USE6S Soundbar, typically priced at £500, can be snagged for just £299 when bought alongside a TV. It packs Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a truly enveloping sound experience.

LG’s selection of offers are valid for the next four weeks – until 11 June. There are a few other models with reduced prices as well. You can head directly to LG to score these summer savings.

