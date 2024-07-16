LG’s 55in C3 4K OLED might be the best Prime Day TV deal

A new 4K TV can easily run you into four figures, especially if you’re dead set on getting one with an OLED panel. That means any opportunity to save some cash on one isn’t to be missed. LG has slashed prices on one of its best 2023 offerings this Prime Day, meaning you can pick up the excellent LG C3 OLED for less than half its original retail price.

The 55in version of the LG C3 launched at £2099, but right now it’s available for just £935 from Amazon – that’s a £1164 saving compared to the original retail price. With LG having now launched the C4 successor model, prices had been steadily falling well before Prime Day – but this is still about the cheapest I’ve seen this TV all year. Most other retailers are still hovering around the £1200 mark.

At 55in this is a great choice for a living room or bedroom – or if you’ve got an especially big desk, I’ve heard of many people using them as giant desktop computer monitors too. With AMD Freesync, Nvidia G-Sync, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on board, it’ll play nicely with modern gaming rigs and next-gen games consoles through its four HDMI 2.1 ports.

This 4K set plays nicely with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG formats, which pretty much covers the whole gamut of consumer HDR streaming. LG’s α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 delivers nuanced image processing and the evo panel is brighter than previous models. Dolby Atmos decoding is also on board. LG’s WebOS smart TV interface remains one of the best around, too, with every streaming service you could want.

We reviewed the 65in C3 OLED, we thought the HDR processing and webOS revisions were clear improvements over the C2 model it replaced, even if they weren’t giant leaps. But that just shows how consistently great LG’s OLEDs have been for a while now. If you’re yet to try one – or thought an OLED for your second screen was out of your budget – this prime day discount is well worth a look.