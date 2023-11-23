Save big on Huawei laptops and wearable tech this Black Friday

With Black Friday shopping season now in full swing, some of the hottest tech deals are hitting the market. Ticking most of the techy boxes you’d be looking to save some money in is Huawei, with plenty of top deals across a range of categories coming courtesy of the brand.

They’ve marked down smartwatches, earbuds, laptops, and tablets, meaning there are plenty of bargains to dig your teeth into.

Huawei FreeBuds 5 earphones – now £110

One of this year’s major discount sees Huawei knock 21% off its FreeBuds 5 true wireless earphones. The quirky buds originally landed earlier this year for £140, but over Black Friday, you can score the earphones for just £110 – a £30 reduction from the current retail price.

There aren’t many choices when it comes to open-fit earbuds, especially ones with any sort of ANC, and Huawei’s spangly colour schemes make the FreeBuds 5 a very tempting alternative to a set of Apple AirPods. Huawei reckons you’ll get up to 3 hours of listening from the buds alone with noise cancelling enabled, with the total up to 15 when you factor in the charging case.

We gave the buds four stars out of five when we reviewed them, praising the distinctive design and excellent call quality. Since this price is even lower thanks to Black Friday, they’re worth checking out.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro – now from £240

Smartwatches and fitness bands are high on Huawei’s discount list for this year’s Black Friday, headlined by the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro. The brand’s fashion-conscious wearable has since been superseded by the Watch GT 4, but we’re big fans of this generation’s chunky styling. Right now it can be had for 20% off if you go for the model with the black fluoroelastomer (ie rubber) strap: it usually retails for £300, but is on sale right now for £240.

It’s packing heart rate monitoring, dual-band GPS, health insights, and key stats at a twist of the dial. As you’d expect from any smartwatch, you’ll receive notifications and calls from your phone over Bluetooth. Plus, Huawei reckons the battery life will last up to an incredible 14 days.

If you think sophistication is worth paying for, we’d suggest springing extra for the stainless steel strap version. Normally you’d pay ££400 to get one on your wrist, but currently it’s available for £300, which is a 30% discount.

Huawei MateBook D 16 – save £300

This 16in mainstream machine packs a sizeable display into a chassis no larger than most 15in rivals. Originally on sale for £1000, you can currently pick up this Intel-powered laptop for just £700 – that’s a big 30% discount over retail pricing.

The 12th-gen Core i5 CPU might not be Intel’s latest and greatest silicon, but it’s still plenty fast for desktop duties when paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a big enough battery to get you through most of a working day without needing to plug in. When the time comes, a 65W USB-C charger can juice up this portable machine.

The 1920×1200 resolution display features a 16:10 aspect ratio and rather slim bezels that should be just peachy for streaming Netflix shows in your downtime. You’ll also find niceties like a fingerprint sensor built into the power button for quickly logging into Windows, and Huawei Share for multitasking.

Other Huawei offers this Black Friday

While the deals we’ve looked at are this Black Friday’s showstoppers, the brand also has some other deals that aren’t quite as wallet-friendly. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for those products, it’s worth taking advantage of the discount.

Black Friday 2023 is here and all month long we’ll be covering the best deals across the web. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, laptop, or stick vac, we’ll be highlighting the biggest savings around.

Check out the best Black Friday deals (US) and the best Black Friday deals (UK)

