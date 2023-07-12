De’Longhi’s Magnifica espresso machine is 40% off for Prime Day

There’s nothing better than the perfect brew, but getting the right kit to make one can set you back a bit. And with so many espresso machines to pick from, how do you know which is best for your morning cuppa? Thankfully, this Prime Day, you’ll find one of De’Longhi‘s top bean-to-cup machines on an offer you’ll want to slurp up.

Currently, you can pick up De’Longhi’s Magnifica bean-to-cup espresso machine for 40% off during Amazon UK’s savings event. It’s been reduced to £300 from the regular price of £500 – saving you £200.

This bit of kit boasts a built-in adjustable grinder, with seven levels of coarseness. You can steam your own milk thanks to the adjustable steam wand packed on the side. Plus, you won’t have to faff around with the coffee basket, since this is a bean-to-cup machine. De’Longhi’s Magnifica can even pour two shots of espresso at once!

If you need a beefier machine for your brews, De’Longhi’s more premium La Specialista is also marked down this Prime Day. You’ll find the machine reduced by 25% to £400 – down from the regular ticket of £530.

De’Longhi’s La Specialista scored a perfect five stars in our review. We praised the espresso machine for its design and ease of use, branding it “the ideal balance between manual and auto coffee”. There’s a built-in grinder with eight settings, a milk frother, and two spouts for espresso. You’ll have to get your hands dirty with the coffee basket on this option, but the included tamper makes this a breeze.