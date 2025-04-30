This De’Longhi coffee machine has a smart feature I actually want to use

I don’t know about you, but I need to start mornings with a cup of coffee. There are plenty of top coffee machines to pick from, and I’ve tried some of the best. We’re starting to see some smart options pop up, including one with Alexa built in. But this new De’Longhi coffee machine has a smart feature I actually want to use.

Among its many tricks is the ability to remember not only your go-to brew, but when you like to drink it. This is the sort of smart feature I can get behind: one that removes a step from your morning chaos instead of adding another notification to ignore.

Beyond this, De’Longhi’s gone all out with the Primadonna Aromatic. It offers 35 different drink options here, all accessible with a single touch. Fancy an espresso? Easy. Need a cold brew in five minutes flat before you melt into your office chair? Done. There’s even the ability to make foam and steam plant-based milk as well as dairy milk.

You can set different user profiles too, so if your partner lives for oat milk macchiatos while you’re on the quest for the perfect flat white with normal milk, you won’t have to duel over settings every morning. Each profile learns your favourites, then offers them up like a digital barista who never forgets your name or that you’re lactose intolerant.

You’ll also find De’Longhi’s BeanAdapt tech, which automatically tweaks grind size, pre-extraction and temperature based on the beans you chuck in. The touchscreen is high-res, full colour, and so slick it looks tempting to poke just for the fun of it. But the machine’s real charm is in the routine it creates: subtle, smart, and genuinely useful.

De’Longhi’s Primadonna Aromatic lands in the UK on 1 May for £1549. There’s no word on a US launch yet, but we’ll keep you updated. It’ll be available directly from De’Longhi and other retailers.