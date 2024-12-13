I’ve found the 12 best Christmas tech deals for your gift shopping

I know, I know. Black Friday has just finished, with at least 3 Prime Day sales before that. You’re fed up of savings – I understand. But as Christmas approaches, if you’re anything like me, you’ll be doing some last minute shopping. Which is where the top brands’ Christmas deals can actually come in handy.

Rather than buying stuff because it’s on offer, you get discounts on the gear you might be adding to your cart already. Anything to take the sting out of Christmas shopping, right? Here, I’ve found the best Christmas deals on tech devices in the US and the UK for you to browse.

Apple Watch Series 10 – $50 off

While the Apple Watch Series 10 only just launched, it’s already been reduced before Christmas. Granted, the saving isn’t huge – but that’s to be expected from a new Apple device. Over on Amazon, you’ll find the smartwatch $50 off – down from $399 to $349. This applies to the 42mm size without cellular connectivity.

The larger screen is now actually bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra models. You get 30% more display than the Series 6, while the wide-angle OLED display gives you better (and brighter) viewing angles. There are new colours on offer, headlined by Jet Black – just like the iPhone 7 series. The body is thinner than ever at 9.7mm, around 10% thinner than Series 9. Powering the Apple Watch Series 10 is a new chipset – the S10 processor. Sleep Apnea tracking is the flagship new health feature.

Apple MacBook Air M2 – $200/£250 off

For most, the MacBook Air is their favourite Apple laptop. It crams top-notch power into a slim and lightweight machine. It’s also the cheapest, and ahead of Christmas, it’s even cheaper. Over on Amazon US, you’ll find the machine for $799 – that’s $200 off the regular asking price. In the UK, you can score a slightly better £250 off – bringing the laptop down from £1099 to £849. Note this is for the 8GB RAM version, which has now been discontinued.

This is my favourite MacBook release, and compares very well to the newer M3-powered version. That laptop is around 15% faster (and the only way you can get a 15-inch screen), but an M2’s power should be more than enough for the day-to-day jobs most MacBook Airs are tasked with. Apple’s lightest machine is known for its light and slim design, while packing plenty of power thanks to the M2 processor inside. The display is a Liquid Retina Display, which will show up to one billion colours. It can crank up to 500 nits of brightness, so you can view content in all lighting conditions.

MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro, 1TB – £400 off

Apple just launched the M4 MacBook Pro line-up with the latest chipset. They’re crazy powerful, but so is last year’s M3 Pro model. And if you’re looking to grab a MacBook bargain, it’s an excellent pick. Over on Amazon, you can grab the device for £1899 – a £400 saving. That gets you 1TB at a much better price, since Apple’s storage upgrades are notoriously pricey.

The M3 Pro chipset inside offers a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and is 40% faster than M1. That’s blazing fast performance that can handle video and image editing with a breeze, alongside everyday tasks. Design-wise, things look pretty similar to the previous few models, with the new Space Black colourway available. You get 2 ThunderBolt ports, an SD card slot, and HDMI port built-in, alongside plenty more connectivity options.

Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum – almost 50% off

Vacuums sucking up your attention for the Christmas clean-up? Dyson’s V12 vacuum can help you clean up some savings this festive season. It can also clean your whole home thanks to a 60 minute run time, and comes back with all manner of brainy features. The cordless vacuum is almost 50% off – down to $400 from the regular price of $650 at Walmart.

With automatically adjusting suction power from detected dust, Dyson’s V12 is one seriously tidy sucker. It comes equipped with an LED display which shows the current power mode, battery level, and run time. You’ll find different modes to perfectly suit the floor beneath its sweeper, alongside single-button control. Topped off with click-in batteries, a washable filter, and a wall-mounted dock, this vacuum cleans house in terms of features.

Urevo Strol 2E – 21% off

I’ve got a standing desk, and (don’t laugh at me) an under-desk treadmill to go alongside it. Or more fittingly, under it. When it’s dark, raining, and cold, there’s nothing worse than going outside to get my steps in. And if fitness is going to be your New Year’s resolution, you might want to consider the same. It turns out this treadmill is from Urevo, and the same Strol 2E model is now 21% off on Amazon. That brings the price down from $280 to $220. On Amazon UK, the same Strol 2E model is now £60 off.

This under-desk treadmill is a 2-in-1. It comes fully put together, with an optional handle bar you can clip on so you can use the machine as a regular treadmill. It can crank up to 6.2mph/10kmh, which matches the average running speed. There’s no incline, unfortunately, but that’s not a problem if you’re using this under the desk. It weighs around 20kg which is not exactly light, but isn’t as heavy as some alternatives – that’s great if you move it between rooms.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – £158 off

Looking for a new set of cans? Sony has you covered this Christmas, with the stunning WH-1000XM5 headphones also discounted. Ahead of the savings event, UK shoppers can expect to pay £245, a 35% saving from the regular £379 retail price. Plus, there’s an extra 10% off voucher for the time being.

New 30mm carbon fibre composite drivers deliver even greater clarity than Sony’s previous effort, which was already beautifully balanced. Noise cancelling has taken a step up, and auto-detect your environment to stay effective when moving between loud and quiet locations. For frequent flyers, I’d consider them a must-buy.

Smeg BCC12 Bean-to-Cup Espresso Machine – save £300

The BCC12 is the previous machine from the BCC13 I reviewed this year. This machine can handle up to 7 different types of drinks, including popular choices like cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, and espresso macchiatos. For those in a rush, the machine can quickly dispense hot water for instant coffee. If you can stand drink the stuff, that is. Unlike the newer model, it comes with a manual milk frothing wand.

While the machine usually has a retail price of £699, it’s currently down to £399 with AO. Since the new machine starts at £800, this is an excellent deal on an almost identical bit of kit. And trust me, it makes a tasty cup of coffee.

Dreame L20 Ultra Complete – £250 off

For those eyeing a spotless home without lifting a finger, the Dreame L20 Ultra Complete robot vacuum is one to watch this Black Friday. Packing an impressive 7000Pa of suction power, this robo vac means business. The MopExtend tech uses a nifty position sensor to hit every nook and cranny, extending those mops when it gets up close to edges. High-speed rotary mops ensure even the grimiest spills don’t stand a chance. And Pathfinder Smart Navigation lets this vac memorise your floor plan, dodge obstacles, and even clean in the dark thanks to its LED.

Usually, you’d find this robo vac priced at £849. But for Black Friday, it’s been discounted by up to £250. That brings the price down to £599, which certainly doesn’t suck. You can grab this vac deal directly from Dreame, or it’s a slightly higher £649 over on Amazon.

TCL Roku QLED 75-inch TV – over £150 off

While known for one of the most popular streaming sticks knocking about, Roku also makes TVs in collaboration with TCL. The newest series is a set of QLED panels, which offer great image quality for the price. And the 75-inch model might be one of the best big TVs you can get your hands on this Christmas. It’s down by £152 to £697 – which gives you an awful lot of TV for your money. You can nab this deal directly on Amazon.

The quantum dot tech promises colourful and sharp images thanks to TCL’s Super Resolution, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and even Dolby Vision which is not always the case. You’ll also find support for Dolby Audio, though unfortunately not Atmos. Of course, you get Roku’s excellent streaming software, which gives you access to all the top streaming services.

Reolink Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel – now £130

If you’re looking for a smart security camera with all the bells and whistles (and no subscription price), Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro is a top pick. And it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon UK thanks to this Christmas deal. It’s down to £130 from the regular price of £200.

It’s armed with dual 4mm lenses that deliver a sprawling 180-degree view in 4K UHD. Reolink’s dual-lens setup eliminates blind spots and distortion issues that have plagued other cameras. With Reolink’s ColourX technology, the Argus 4 Pro captures full-colour images even in low light. The camera is more energy-efficient, saving up to 2W/h when in night mode. It also boosts battery life by a solid 30% compared to its infrared peers. Connectivity woes are a thin

Ulike Air 3 Deluxe Laser Hair Removal Device – 25% off

In all honesty, I’ve not used the Ulike Air 3 Deluze. But it’s one of the top-rated grooming devices on Amazon, and it’s much more interesting than the same old, same old electric toothbrushes and shavers. This festive season, this grooming device is 20% when you order directly. That puts it down to £223.20 instead of the RRP of £279.

This nearly painless at-home IPL (intense pulsed light) device promises visible results in weeks. It’s designed for zapping facial fuzz, neck hairs, or body hair you’d rather keep under wraps. It offers three energy modes, Sapphire Ice Cooling for comfort, and thoughtful extras like UV glasses, a prep razor, and soothing aloe vera gel. It’s a great shout for anyone serious about ditching shaving.

Ultion Nuki Plus Smart Lock – 21% off

Want an easier way to let the family in the door this Christmas (or keep them out)? A smart lock might be just for you, and it levels up your home security for the rest of the year. One of my top picks is Ultion’s Nuki Plus, designed for the UK. It’s 21% off right now, discounted from £379 to £299.

The Ultion Nuki Plus is a smart lock designed specifically for British doors, offering easy installation without wiring and compatibility with standard handles. With built-in Wi-Fi, it works seamlessly with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit, and IFTTT, supporting various control methods like voice, app, keycodes, or even Apple’s Find My. USB-C charging eliminates battery worries, while digital keys can be shared and revoked via the app. Rated with 3-Star Plus Diamond Sold Secure status, it features end-to-end encryption, a hidden firing pin for extra defence, and a £2000 security guarantee for peace of mind.