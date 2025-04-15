This set of headphones use the same tech as the best I’ve heard

If you’re on the look-out for a set of the top headphones, your search results might have shown some rather pricey options. For example, the best cans I’ve ever heard are Audeze’s CRBN 2, which debuted the brand’s SLAM technology. Now, that same tech has arrived in a sub-$500 set of headphones.

The headphones in question are the LCD-S20s. While the bass-improving SLAM tech is the headline here, these new cans are an otherwise impressive planar magnetic set.

At the heart of the LCD-S20 is Audeze’s new Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator (or SLAM). This patent-pending tech does exactly what it says on the tin: it slams. It’s designed to improve bass response while keeping distortion at bay. Essentially, there’s a new component on the headphones that allows additional air between the driver, and directs it accordingly. This lets the diaphragm move more precisely, which gives you a cleaner sound and better spatial audio (the naturally occurring kind).

But the LCD-S20 headphones aren’t just about clever airflow. They feature a proper planar magnetic design, which means thin diaphragms, big magnets, and the kind of detail that usually comes with a side order of audiophile snobbery. Audeze has squeezed 90mm drivers into each earcup with an 18-ohm impedance, which should make them fairly easy to drive.

They’re not featherweights at 550g, but are definitely lighter than other headphones I’ve listened to. With aspring steel headband and synthetic earcups that magnetically snap on and off, comfort and maintenance both look sorted. You also get a 2.5m cable with a 3.5mm jack, and an adapter for when you’re feeling fancy.

What really makes the LCD-S20 stand out to me, though, is that price. At $499, they’re one of the most accessible LCD-series headphones Audeze has ever put out. They’re available to order now in the US direct. UK availability is coming soon.