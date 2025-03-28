Focal’s gorgeous high-end headphones are now even better thanks to this change

If you’re on the look-out for a set of the top headphones, you’ve probably come across Focal’s Bathys cans. They’re a fantastic pick and absolutely gorgeous. Now, they’re even better thanks to this big change.

Focal’s headphones now use pure magnesium speaker drivers – which are lighter, more precise, and somehow even more detailed. Expect audio to sound crisper, more separated, and clearer overall.

But it’s not just the sound that’s levelled up. Focal’s fiddled with the mics too, which means better active noise cancelling. Expect Silent mode to block out all background noise, and the Transparent setting to sound clearer. Even the comfort has improved – Focal reworked the foam in the headband and cushions.

The design? Still luxury, which is unmistakably Focal. The new Chestnut finish inspired by the Clear MG is gorgeous – it’s warm, rich, and a bit smug, in the best way. The materials read like a who’s-who of premium components: genuine leather, magnesium, aluminium. They look unlike most other headphones you’ve probably tried.

There’s a USB-DAC mode pushing up to 24-bit/192kHz for the audiophile crowd. Expect a 30-hour battery life in wireless mode, 35 in jack mode, and an absurd 42 in USB-DAC mode. 15 minutes of charging should give you 5 hours of listening. These cans come with both a 1.2m jack and USB-C cable.

The Bathys MG headphones land in April for a decidedly high-end $1299/£999. You’ll be able find them at Amazon, Premium Sound, and other retailers.