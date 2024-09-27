These are the highest-quality headphones I’ve ever heard

If you’re on the look-out for a set of headphones, things often look pretty similar. But at the high-end, things are a little more varied – with different driver types to pick from. Electrostatic headphones are some of the newest, and revered as some of the highest quality. They’re priced at the big bucks, for true audiophiles. Audeze’s CRBN2 headphones are the brand’s second set of electrostatic cans, and they are the highest-quality headphones I’ve ever heard.

At the heart of CRBN2 is Audeze’s new Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator (or SLAM). This patent-pending tech does exactly what it says on the tin: it slams. It’s designed to improve bass response while keeping distortion at bay. Essentially, there’s a new component on the headphones that allows additional air between the driver, and directs it accordingly. You’re looking at around a 20Hz difference from CRBN. While that might not sound like much, it’s going to make for a noticeable improvement.

Under the hood, there’s Audeze’s second-generation carbon-nanotube electrostatic drive – a tech that originally started with the CRBN line’s medical origins. These cans started as non-magnetic headphones for MRI machines, and now they’ve been evolved for audiophile glory. The carbon-nanotube driver tech works in tandem with SLAM to give the CRBN2 its standout low-end performance.

From my brief experience, the bass is everything Audeze promised – tight, punchy, and somehow physical. You feel it, but without sacrificing that ethereal sense of space that good electrostatics are known for. And while the focus is on the bass, it makes a big difference across all parts of the track. The overall sound signature leans towards that lush, holographic spatial imaging Audeze has been known for, but it’s the added bass response that really sets these apart.

Audeze also nailed the design. CRBN2 is lightweight at a sleek 480-grams, which is impressive given the size of the drivers inside. The use of magnesium, stainless steel, and polymer acetate keeps the weight down, while premium leather earpads and a suspension headband strap add a dash of luxury. After 30-minutes, I can confirm they’re as comfortable as they look, with no heavy magnets to drag you down during extended listening sessions. Audeze’s team hand-assembles and tests each pair in California, so quality control is about as obsessive as it gets.

But, there’s a catch. You’ll need an electrostatic amp to power these headphones, and they require the 580-volt “Stax Pro Bias” to get them going. If you’re already in the electrostatic game, you’re set; if not, add a specialist amp to your shopping list.

The CRBN2 is available to order now directly from Audeze for $5995/£4945/€5690. They’ll be shipping out in the coming weeks. It’s a pretty hefty price for audiophiles, but you get the quality to match. To help ease things over, if you’re a CRBN owner already, Audeze will let you trade yours in so you only have to pay the difference.