These might be the most luxurious headphones I’ve ever seen

Bang & Olufsen's latest headphones are the Beoplay H100. They're some of the best looking headphones I've ever seen

B&O Beoplay H100

If you’re on the look-out for a set of the most popular wireless headphones, things often look pretty similar. But Bang & Olufsen’s latest release – the Beoplay H100 – might be the most luxurious headphones I’ve ever seen. They’re set to look just as good as they sound, if not better.

B&O has taken everything you loved about the H95s, and turned the dial up to eleven. If you’re dropping over a grand on headphones, they’d better look the part. The Beoplay H100 sports a sleek, modern aesthetic that somehow also feels timeless. Think Scandinavian design with a dollop of high-end jewellery flair.

Available in Infinite Black, Hourglass Sand, and Sunset Apricot, these headphones are made from the finest materials: aluminium, lambskin leather, and glass that’s scratch-resistant and smooth to the touch. There are plenty of ergonomic touches, including a detachable inner headband wrapped in knitted textile and earpads that are basically tiny pillows for your ears.

The Beoplay H100 headphones aren’t just a pretty face. They’ve got 40mm custom-made titanium drivers tucked behind sleek aluminium grills. They promise to deliver Hi-Res sound that’ll make you feel like you’re in the recording studio with your favourite artist. Plus, with their new adaptive audio processing feature, EarSense, the headphones tailor the sound to your unique fit in real time. Combine that with an advanced microphone system and active noise cancellation that’s been cranked up to twice the power of the H95, and you’ve got a stellar set of cans.

There are plenty of other features on these top-tier headphones. You get automatic on and off when you slip them on or off, haptic dials that let you switch between noise-cancelling and transparency modes, and a quick listen mode that lets you hear your surroundings with a single gesture. Plus, the parts most prone to wear and tear, like the inner headband and earpads, are easily replaceable. And if something goes wrong, their service team can quickly swap out key components.

The Beoplay H100 headphones are available for $1549/£1299/€1499. You can pick them up directly from B&O or other selected retailers.

